LeBron James Trolls Collin Cowherd for JJ Riddick Backward Hat Take Amid Lakers Head Coach Rumors

Internet buzzed on Wednesday with the latest "Mind the Game Pod" episode featuring LeBron James and JJ Redick.

As LeBron and his potential future coach dissected the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round defeat to the Denver Nuggets, many were too preoccupied with JJ Redick's backward hat to concentrate on their conversation.

Among those distracted was Colin Cowherd, who spoke about Redick's unusual headwear choice on Wednesday's edition of The Herd on FS1.

During that episode, Jason McIntyre and Ric Bucher confessed they had ditched the backward hat fashion following Cowherd's persistent opinion. This conversation became breakout videos on The Herd's official X account.

Cowherd is particularly opposed to the image of a franchise quarterback or a bank president wearing their hat backward even at casual company gatherings.

"I was so distracted by the hat, I missed everything LeBron said," Cowherd admitted. "JJ Redick is eyeing NBA coaching positions, and here he is looking like he's ready to move my furniture.

"I was so distracted by the hat, I missed everything LeBron said," Cowherd admitted. "JJ Redick is eyeing NBA coaching positions, and here he is looking like he's ready to move my furniture.

Not a good look in my opinion. If I saw him, I would tell him straight, you are aiming for executive positions in this league, act the part."

JJ Redick was quick to respond to this critique with a simple "LOL" within a few hours of the clip's release.

LeBron also chimed in, supporting Redick by sharing pictures of the Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd sporting backward hats.

His caption questioned Cowherd's bias against Redick: "Clearly, Cowherd isn't a fan of your hat, JJ!! But would he have an issue with these successful men wearing theirs?"

After witnessing the sports stars' responses, Cowherd eventually posted a response of his own, which subtly suggested a tinge of regret for his previous comments.

Exploring JJ Redick as a Potential Lakers Head Coach Candidate

Lakers have cast their interest in several veteran head coaches, notably the recently interviewed JJ Redick for the Charlotte Hornets' head coaching position, following Darvin Ham's departure.

Redick, though the unexpected choice for Los Angeles, has close ties with LeBron James, making the possibility quite intriguing.

Their collaboration on the "Mind The Game" podcast, where they often dissect basketball plays, highlights Redick's understanding of the game's strategy, potentially explaining his consideration.

In addition to his collaborations with James, Redick also participates in the "The Old Man and the Three" podcast and frequently as an ESPN commentator. However, his presence in coaching circles has been absent since he retired from playing in 2021.

It's not uncommon for first-time head coaches to eventually find success, although it often requires managing several teams before settling in and leading a team competently.

Redick's extensive experience in the league - a 15-year playing career - has equipped him with a deep understanding of team dynamics. His ability to connect with players and navigate the complex relations between players and coaches is arguably his greatest asset.

