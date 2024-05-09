The top 12 hit the stage and competed in the Live round of NBC’s popular American reality competition television show The Voice Season 25 on Monday (May 6) night and found its top nine. Asher HaVon, one of the top nine qualifiers, nailed it during the Live and has since been the talk of the town.

The Team Reba star delivered an outstanding and powerful performance with a cover of Boyz II Men's 1990s hit song I'll Make Love to You on Monday night's show (May 6). The original song spent 14 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. HaVon’s performance

Who is Asher HaVon?

HaVon's inspiration stems from a very young age when he was growing up in Selma, Alabama around Gospel singers. His first notable performance was in 2015 when former President Barack Obama visited Selma to deliver a speech in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery in support of African American civil rights. HaVon auditioned to be a part of the choir to sing Glory by John Legend. His performance left the choir director speechless, and that day, HaVon led the group in front of 200,000 spectators. This marked a turning point in his relationship with his father, with whom he had always had tense feelings and going forward he became very supportive of his music. His mother has always encouraged him to sing since his childhood which is why he calls her his singing sergeant.

“With a unique blend of R&B, pop, and soul influences, Asher's music resonates with listeners on a deep level, touching their hearts and inspiring them to embrace their emotions. His powerful ballads are known for their raw vulnerability and authentic storytelling, allowing listeners to connect with his experiences and find solace in his music,” as described in HaVon’s official website.

Beyond his musical talent, HaVon is known for his “down-to-earth personality and genuine connection” with his audience. As per the website, HaVon “believes in using his platform to spread positivity and inspire others to pursue their dreams fearlessly.”

Asher HaVon’s performances in The Voice and what the judges have to say

Following his dominant performance of Sia and David Guetta's Titanium during the Playoffs, Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay remarked, “This felt like a Grammy moment for you, man.”

"He could sing the phonebook and make it a hit," exclaimed Reba Nell McEntire while John Legend compared him to Whitney Houston and compared the performance with a spiritual awakening. “There are certain things about you that remind me of Whitney Houston. She would take these songs that weren’t written for a soul singer and have that restraint and regal presence on the sound but also throw in a dope run that you would hear in church,” he said.

Legend continued, “In church, we save a descriptor for certain vessels, we say they’re anointed. I just felt that anointing on you. That was divine.”

For HaVon, “it was as big” as he wanted it to be. Asking for vote, he said, “I just hope that I make everybody proud, I just hope that you all feel my heart, and please, vote for me.”

