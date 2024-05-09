Dave Portnoy Slams ‘Gutless’ Netflix for Editing Out Kim Kardashian Getting Booed During Tom Brady’s Roast

Dave Portnoy has aimed at Netflix for their handling of a controversial moment during the highly anticipated Greatest Roast of All Time special roasting NFL legend Tom Brady. The reason behind Portnoy's ire? The notable absence of boos raining down on Kim Kardashian from the crowd when she took the stage.

The roast, filmed live at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, was a star-studded affair featuring comedians, athletes, and celebrities taking good-natured jabs at the 7-time Super Bowl champion Brady. However, one of the most talked-about moments came before Kardashian even uttered a word.

"Kardashian got booed like Goodell after the Pats won the Super Bowl," Portnoy posted on during the live event, referring to the infamously frosty reception NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell received from Patriots fans after the Deflategate scandal. "Kevin Hart had to legit tell people to stop. I f*****g love it."

Kim Kardashian boos bounced from the broadcast

While the boos could be clearly heard during the live stream, they were mysteriously absent from the final edited version released on Netflix. This editing decision drew the ire of Portnoy, who wasted no time blasting the streamer on social media.

"Gutless @netflixisajoke," Portnoy posted on Instagram alongside an article about the missing boos.

Dave Portnoy's brash "Bro" army

Sources suggest the intense booing directed at Kardashian likely stemmed from Portnoy's ardent anti-Kardashian "bro" fanbase at Barstool Sports. Back in July, when rumors swirled about Brady potentially dating Kardashian, Portnoy unleashed a vitriolic video rant trashing the reality star.

"She ruins every man's life she touches," Portnoy railed. "Tom Brady can't date Kim Kardashian."

While Kardashian has yet to directly address the boos, she seemed to take them in stride during her roasting set, even making a self-deprecating joke, "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not, I'd just release the tape."

Despite the harsh crowd reception, sources say Kardashian maintained her composure throughout the roast, staying until the very end despite having to catch a flight for the Met Gala the next day.

"She was happy to be there and support," said an insider, adding that the mogul "took it all with grace."

Kevin Hart: The host with the most clout

There's also speculation that Hart, who hosted and executive produced the roast special, may have advocated for removing the boos targeting his friend Kardashian.

"They're friends. He was probably just thinking it wasn't very nice," a source theorized, though a Netflix spokesperson denied any talent was involved in editing decisions.

As the saga continues to unfold, the clash between Portnoy's brash "bro" army and Hollywood's elite Illuminati appears to be far from over. With the roast now streamable, the heated debate over whether the boos should have made the final cut seems primed to rage on.

Will Netflix face further backlash over its decision? Only time will tell if Portnoy and his Stoolies keep the pressure on or move on to fresher targets of their signature schtick.

