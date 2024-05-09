Family by Choice inside PIC: Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chae Yeon pose with fan on set of new rom-com

Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chae Yeon are currently gearing up for their new drama Family by Choice. This is the first on-screen partnership between the True Beauty famed star and The Golden Spoon actress. The actors are right now busy with the filming schedule and a photo from the set is creating much anticipation for their upcoming appearance.

Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chae Yeon sweetly pose together with fan on Family by Choice's set

On May 9, an inside pic was shared online from the set of the upcoming romance drama Family by Choice. The photo featured the lead pair Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chae Yeon posing together with a fan. Both the stars sported adorable smiles, igniting excitement for their upcoming on-screen appearance.

See here the inside pic of Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chae Yeon from Family by Choice’s set:

Know more about upcoming youth rom-com drama Family by Choice

Hwang In Yeop will return after almost 2 years, transforming into Kim San Ha, a model high school student. His character is layered with a mysterious 10-year’s whereabouts.

Though the actor again embodies a high scholar’s role, similar to his popular True Beauty character, this drama is expected to present him in a more intricate way.

Ex I.O.I member Jung Chae Yeon, known for The Golden Spoon and The King’s Affection will take on the role of Yoon Joo Woon, an optimistic teenager and the daughter of a street-side noodle seller.

The friendship group would be completed by actor Baek Hyun Sung, known for Gaus Electronics. He will portray Kang Hae Joon, a teenager known for his charm and much despise towards hardships.

The narrative of Family By Choice is expected to take a thrilling turn with a possible love triangle between these trio. The first look of this upcoming youth drama has already been unveiled, building excitement about the three stars’ on-screen synergy.

Family by Choice will be premiered on the JTBC network and the release date will be officially announced in some weeks.

