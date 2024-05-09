Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor drops shirtless BTS PIC from sets; intense look gives peek into villain character

A while ago, the makers of Singham Again announced that Arjun Kapoor would be taking on the villain role in Rohit Shetty's franchise. Since the announcement, fans have highly anticipated his role and can't wait to get even the tiniest details about it. Recently, the actor took to social media and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the highly-awaited movie.

Arjun Kapoor drops BTS picture from Singham Again

Taking to Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor dropped a BTS picture from the sets of Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. The actor shared a shirtless mirror selfie and he looks intense. The picture has created a buzz among the fans anticipating his villainous role in the movie. The actor wrote, "Shoot life, #Singhamagain."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's picture here:

Arjun Kapoor's first look poster from Singham Again

On Feb 14, 2024, the creators of Singham Again treated fans with the introduction of their villain Arjun Kapoor. The actor also shared the first look with his social media fam in which he looks menacing in a negative role. The first picture features him with blood smeared all over his face while he beams a wicked smile, followed by an impactful photo with Ranveer Singh as the two look into each other's eyes, seemingly challenging each other.

He captioned the post, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain”

Check out the poster here:

More about Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe will become larger than life and anticipation for it will also soar high with the stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan amongst others.

With an impressive ensemble cast, the movie is expected to make big bucks at the box office. With the anticipation around the film is on an all-time high, cinephiles are also curious to know every minute detail about the film.

