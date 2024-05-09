BLACKPINK’s Jennie says 'lot more coming' for debut album; hints at release details ahead of walking at Met Gala

BLACKPINK member Jennie graced the Met Gala 2024 evening donning a royal blue midriff-baring dress, that stole the spotlight instantly. However what’s getting more attention is her surprising hint towards a brand new music release, which will mark her debut full-length solo album. As excitement builds up, let’s know what she said in detail.

Jennie says 'I have a lot more coming with my album' ahead of attending the Met Gala 2024

On May 6 ET (May 7 IST), Jennie attended the Met Gala 2024 exuding radiance in a royal blue fit. Ahead of making her graceful entry, she filmed a ‘get ready’ video with Vogue. While her interview was mostly focused on her outfit selection process and her previous Met Gala experience, a particular moment at the end of the video caught fans' attention.

She said, “I am enjoying every step and I also have a lot more coming with my album. So I hope everyone’s excited about that too.”

While the BLACKPINK member did release a few collaborative songs this year, a full-length album is still due since her solo debut in 2018. Hence, there’s a lot more anticipation now after her latest hint towards a new release. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Jennie's solo music career

Earlier in April, many reports surfaced stating that the K-pop icon might be releasing her debut solo album in June. However, at that time, her label OA or ODD ATELIER responded by saying, “There is no confirmed plan for her comeback.”

Notably, on November 12, 2018, Jennie became the first BLACKPINK member to kick start a solo career with the single SOLO which beautifully captured her sassy vibe and sweet timbre.

In the following years, she released a few more songs collaborating with both domestic and intentional artists. In 2023, she featured in the HBO series The Idol, marking her acting debut. For the show, she lent her voice to the song One of The Girls collaborating with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

At the end of last year, she also released a special English single titled You & Me. Then, at the beginning of 2024, she partnered up with American rapper Matt Champion and unveiled a new track called Slow Motion.

Most recently, she collaborated with Any Song rapper Zico, featuring on his sog SPOT, which instantly became a fan-favorite.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA to attend 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 19; Know details