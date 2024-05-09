Did Luka Doncic Really Say He Was Robbed of NBA MVP Award in His IG Story? Exploring Viral Tweet

For the third time in four seasons, the star of the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, earned the title of the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

He has become one of nine players to have won this prestigious award more than twice, having 79 first-place votes and 926 total points from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma gave Jokic a run for his money, coming in second place with 15 first-place votes and 640 points.

Taking the third spot was Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic who received four first place votes and 566 points.

But despite getting the bronze position, Dončić was a force to reckon with in this season's league, leading in scores with an average of 33.9 points per game.

He showcased record-breaking efficiency in field goal and three-point shooting, while also averaging 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, showcasing his impressive versatility.

A viral tweet, however, sparked speculation about Dončić feeling robbed of the NBA MVP Award.

A viral tweet, however, sparked speculation about Dončić feeling robbed of the NBA MVP Award.

The tweet suggested that he expressed this sentiment through an Instagram story. Upon inquiry, this claim turned out false. Dončić didn't post any - the source was a parody account reputed for sharing inaccurate information.

What remains irrefutable is Dončić's immense contribution to the Dallas Mavericks, lifting the team to a fifth-seed position in the Western Conference, despite his third-place finish in the MVP race. His and every player's contribution, goes to show the dynamic nature of the game of basketball and its stories.

Mavericks Aim to Bounce Back Against Thunder

Dallas Mavericks are ready to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks aim to level the series following their Game 1 defeat. T

o secure victory in the series, the Mavericks know they must clinch a win at the Paycom Center, making Game 2 an impactful showdown.

Having been decisively defeated by the in the Western Conference semifinals opener on Tuesday, 117-95, the Mavericks will strive to reinvent their strategy.

Under the three-year tenure of their coach, Jason Kidd, the team has lacked-game wins, albeit managing to win three out of four series overall. They are now stepping into the fifth series, fresh off Tuesday's game.

Throughout Game 1, the Mavericks seemed slightly out of sync. The Thunder, who had time to regroup and prepare for their new opponents, initially struggled due to a game layoff.

The Mavericks, still in rhythm from their previous matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers, held their ground. However, the top-seeded Thunder eventually picked up their pace and demonstrated their reason for being the favorites.

Star player Dončić, who suffered a right knee sprain in Game 3 of the Clippers first-round series, has been consistently featured in the team's injury report since then.

He admitted ahead of the fifth game in that series that should it have been a regular season game, he probably would have sat out. Recently, he revealed the injury would only recover fully once he took a break this summer.

Yet, both these revelations were made after constant assurances during media sessions that he's ready and able to participate.

