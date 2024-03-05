SKY Castle star Kim Bo Ra announces June marriage plans; to tie knot with director Jo Ba Reun

Actress Kim Bo Ra is set to tie the knot! In a touching announcement, Kim Bo Ra's agency, Noon Company, has confirmed on March 5 KST that she will be marrying director Jo Ba Reun in June.

Kim Bo Ra set to tie the knot

On March 5, JTBC reported that Kim Bo Ra was set to marry director Jo Ba Reun. The news outlet cited an industry insider familiar with the couple. Director Jo Ba Reun and Kim Bo Ra first crossed paths during their collaboration on the ENA drama Ghost Mansion, which aired in 2021.

On March 5, actress Kim Bo Ra's agency Noon Company issued an official statement confirming the joyful news. In their statement, they extended greetings to fans and announced the exciting news regarding their actress, Kim Bo Ra. They confirmed that Kim Bo Ra is set to get married in June, with her fiancé, Jo Ba Reun, who is a film director. After three years of a relationship built on trust and faith, they have reached the beautiful decision to tie the knot. The wedding will be a private affair attended by their families, relatives, and close acquaintances.

The agency expressed their gratitude for the generous support and blessings from fans towards Kim Bo Ra as she embarks on this new journey. They also urged fans to continue showing interest and affection towards Kim Bo Ra as she continues to greet them with remarkable projects.

Kim Bo Ra who is born in 1995, is set to marry Director Jo Ba Reun, who was born in 1989, creating a six-year age gap between the couple. Despite this difference, their relationship flourished, ultimately leading them to make the decision to embark on this new chapter of their lives together.

Advertisement

More about Kim Bo Ra and Jo Ba Reun

Born in 1995, Kim Bo Ra made her debut as a child actress in the drama Wedding back in 2005. She skyrocketed to stardom with her role in the hit drama SKY Castle in 2018. In SKY Castle, Kim Bo Ra portrayed Kim Hye Na, a student at Sinah Secondary School. Later in the series, it is revealed that she is the daughter of Kang Joon Sang, played by Jung Joon Ho. Kim Hye Na is treated as an adversary by Ye Seo, portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon. Additionally, she shows no romantic feelings towards Hwang Woo Joo, played by SF9's Chani. Her most recent appearance was in the drama Like Flowers in Sand.

Jo Ba Reun, born in 1989, is a film director recognized for his talents in the industry. An alumnus of the University of London, he has earned acclaim for his work. Notably, he won the Korean Fantastic Short Film Award at the 21st Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in 2017. Among his notable works are the drama Ghost Mansion as well as acclaimed films like Gang (2020) and Slate (2020).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kim Hye Yoon on her impressive career graph, stardom pressures and message for Indian Hyeppy Ending