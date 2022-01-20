EXCLUSIVE: Kim Hye Yoon on her impressive career graph, stardom pressures and message for Indian Hyeppy Ending

Kim Hye Yoon, year after year, is constantly proving herself as an acting force to be reckoned with. So much so, it's hard to believe that the gorgeous, talented actress is only 25 years of age, but boasts of an impressive career trajectory that could leave anyone envious. The popularity that she now enjoys is a result of sheer hard work on the actress' behalf as it feels like her acting career is only just beginning.

Making her acting debut in 2013; from playing extras in hit movies like Hide and Seek and Memoir of a Murderer and popular dramas like Goblin and Legend of the Blue Sea and winning Best New Actress – Television Award at Baeksang Arts Awards for her scene-stealing act in Sky Castle to starring as the lead protagonist in recent successful dramas like Extraordinary You and tvN's Secret Royal Inspector & Joy (developed by Studio Dragon), Kim Hye Yoon has indeed come a long way. Moreover, we can continue to see Hye Yoon shine with her complex performance in Snowdrop.

I had the humble opportunity to interview Kim Hye Yoon for Secret Royal Inspector & Joy as the actress was her candid self about her acting career so far. Hye Yoon touched upon consciously playing headstrong female characters, her most similar and hardest characters to date, her awe-inspiring career trajectory and the pressures that come with it, a genre she'd like to try which she hasn't dipped her toes into yet, a tease into what fans can expect from her in 2022, the simple secret behind her stunning beauty, what her views are on Korean entertainment's global takeover and a special message for Indian Hyeppy Ending.

From Sky Castle and Extraordinary You to Secret Royal Inspector & Joy and Snowdrop, you've played very headstrong female characters. Is that a conscious effort for you as an actress to undertake such complex, meaty roles?

I always make an effort to show the energy I have to the other characters around me. The lines spoken by the characters that I played were very outstanding and it made my acting more impressive.

Which drama character would say is the closest to your real life personality and which was the hardest drama character you've had to play and why?

If I look back on the roles I have taken so far, there are similarities and differences between the characters and myself. The latest drama is Secret Royal Inspector & Joy. If I compare myself to Joy, being bright and laughing a lot are the same aspects Joy and I have. But she has untiring energy and that was so different from me. Such difference makes it hard to act sometimes, but I want to learn that point from her as well.

Your career trajectory is very inspiring as you went from portraying small roles in many popular dramas to actually being a lead protagonist in dramas that fans love. When you look back, how does that make you feel to attain so much at such a young age? Do you feel any pressure about stardom?

I appreciate those opportunities I was given so far and think that those have been more than one deserves. Whenever I feel pressure, I try to feel fresh and tense, like when I was a beginner.

Is there a particular genre that you've never dipped your toes into before but would love to in a future project? Can you tease your fans on what they can expect from you in 2022?

I will make an effort to show new aspects of me going forward. I believe there are certain parts within me even I don't know and I have expectations on that. Please stay supportive with love.

Fans also couldn't get over how stunning you looked in Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, even while packing a punch. What would you say is the secret behind your beauty?

Thank you so much! I need to grow further as there are many shortages within me I have to overcome. Our family motto is 'an iron hand in a velvet glove.' I will try to realize this and show you more beautiful aspects of me going forward.

How do you feel about Korean entertainment's takeover across the globe, especially in India?

Many foreign fans send me presents. I am so happy about that and will work hard going forward.

Is there a message you'd like to send to Indian Hyeppy Ending, who absolutely love you and your performances, especially in Extraordinary You as Eun Dan Oh?

Thank you for your love for Secret Royal Inspector & Joy and the actress Kim Hye Yoon. I will come back soon as a new character. Please continue to give me your support and love. Thank you again.

We can't wait to see Kim Hye Yoon shine in more leading lady roles!

