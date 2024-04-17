SEVENTEEN hits 200 million Spotify streams on Don't Wanna Cry; HOT, Super inch close to the milestone

SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry has reached a monumental milestone, surpassing 200 million streams on Spotify. Released in 2017, the song marks the group's first track to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, their other tracks, like HOT and Super, are expected to hit 200 million streams soon.

SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry hits 200 million Spotify streams

SEVENTEEN, the global K-pop boy group under PLEDIS Entertainment, has reached a significant milestone on Spotify with their hit song Don't Wanna Cry. Released as the title track from their fourth mini-album Al1 on May 22, 2017, the track has surpassed 200 million streams on the music streaming platform, marking a remarkable achievement for the group.

This achievement comes nearly seven years after the song's release, highlighting its enduring popularity among fans worldwide. Don't Wanna Cry holds a special place in the hearts of many SEVENTEEN fans, known as CARATs, for its emotive lyrics and captivating melody.

The milestone also signifies a notable achievement for SEVENTEEN, as Don't Wanna Cry becomes their first song to reach 200 million streams on Spotify. With other tracks like HOT and Super not far behind, boasting 198 million and 195 million streams, respectively, as of now, the group continues to demonstrate their global appeal and influence in the music industry. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More details about SEVENTEEN's latest activities

SEVENTEEN, the K-pop group band renowned for their captivating performances and self-producing prowess, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Since their debut on May 26, 2015, with the EP 17 Carat, they have garnered immense popularity, becoming internationally recognized icons of K-pop.

Advertisement

With thirteen members, SEVENTEEN stands out as a self-producing idol group, actively involved in songwriting, music production, and choreography. Divided into three units, hip-hop, vocal, and performance, they showcase diverse talents, earning them labels such as 'Performance Kings' and 'Theater Kids of K-Pop.'

In January 2024, SEVENTEEN delighted fans with the announcement of an encore leg for their FOLLOW Tour, including performances at stadim in Incheon, South Korea, and Yokohama and Osaka, Japan. Additionally, they revealed plans for a compilation album titled 17 is Right Here, set for release on April 29, 2024, further solidifying their position as a powerhouse in the K-pop industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Mingyu: Rapper, visual, race car driver, athlete, more; Exploring talents of SEVENTEEN's versatile member