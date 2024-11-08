‘Sorry Ji Chang Wook…’: Lee Jong Suk apologizes for lurking on Gangnam B-side star’s chat; denies being 'close'

Lee Jong Suk, the popular South Korean actor, has recently joined the actor communication platform HIAND, where he can keep in touch with his fans. Alongside him, Ji Chang Wook and Park Seo Joon have also joined the application. However, a hilarious interaction between the actors Lee Jong Suk and Ji Chang Wook has left everyone laughing.

On November 8, 2024, Lee Jong Suk communicated with his fans on the HIAND platform and mentioned fellow platform user Ji Chang Wook. The actor revealed that he had been ‘lurking’ in Ji Chang Wook's chat, playfully apologizing for it. He encouraged everyone to watch the actor’s recent project, Gangnam B-Side, humorously admitting, “Oh, I don’t actually know him personally, but… he lives next door, so…” He even shared that Ji Chang Wook had sent him a selfie.

The one-sided interaction left fans delighted and instantly gained attention on social media platforms. On November 6, HIAND unveiled the pre-launch of its new actor-fan communication service, enabling fans to start interacting with Lee Jong Suk, Park Seo Joon, and Ji Chang Wook. The actors began chatting and sharing pictures immediately after the application’s launch. The platform plans to expand its services beyond these actors and add more stars in the future.

Lee Jong Suk made his debut as a runway model before transitioning into acting. He has appeared in several popular shows such as School 2013, I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, W, V.I.P, While You Were Sleeping, Romance Is a Bonus Book, and Big Mouth, among others. Additionally, it was recently announced that he will be starring in the upcoming K-drama Seochodong.

Ji Chang Wook, known for his phenomenal acting abilities, has appeared in various critically acclaimed K-dramas such as Warrior Baek Dong-soo, Empress Ki, Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner, Melting Me Softly, Backstreet Rookie, Lovestruck in the City, The Sound of Magic, If You Wish Upon Me, The Worst of Evil, Welcome to Samdal-ri, and more.

The actor recently starred in the K-drama The Queen Woo, alongside Jeon Jong Seo and Kim Mu Yeol. Moreover, the web series Gangnam B-Side has also been released on the Disney+ platform.

