BLACKPINK's Rosé takes trip down memory lane sharing a clip of recording APT featuring Bruno Mars 1 year ago; WATCH

BLACKPINK member Rosé took a trip down memory lane, surprising fans with an intimate look behind the scenes of her chart-topping duet APT, featuring none other than pop icon Bruno Mars. On November 8 (local time), Rosé shared a nostalgic video clip on her Instagram, marking exactly one year since she first recorded the viral hit. Captioned, “nov 7. 2023 - one year ago today, we wrote and recorded apt,” the post delighted BLINKs, offering a rare glimpse into the creative process of this landmark collaboration.

In the clip, Rosé is seen in a recording studio alongside a friend, laughing and enjoying the early moments of laying down the song’s opening lines. The playful atmosphere, filled with laughter and raw talent, revealed the chemistry and fun that went into creating the track. Fans were quick to flood the comments with excitement, reminiscing about the song’s release and expressing their anticipation for her upcoming album.

Released on October 18, 2024, at 1 PM KST, APT has become a sensation, quickly breaking records across various music platforms. The song serves as a pre-single for Rosé’s highly-anticipated solo album, drawing inspiration from a traditional Korean childhood game known as the "apartment game," where players call out to their neighbors across high-rise buildings. This nod to her cultural roots has resonated with fans worldwide, making the track both nostalgic and relatable.

The collaboration between Rosé and Bruno Mars has proven to be a masterstroke, blending their distinct vocal styles and musical sensibilities. APT officially surpassed the debut records of Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight, becoming the most successful male-female duet debut of 2024. Within 24 hours, the song amassed millions of views on YouTube, achieving the fastest milestone of 10 million likes in 2024, and solidifying its status as a viral hit.

Beyond YouTube, APT has dominated music charts globally, topping iTunes in 51 regions, including Australia, France, and the Philippines. In the U.S., the song debuted at No. 8, making Rosé the first Asian female solo artist to break into the top 10. The song’s success in South Korea was equally impressive, scoring a real-time all-kill on major streaming platforms like Melon, Genie, Flo, and BUGS.

With APT, Rosé has once again shown her evolving artistry and global appeal, proving that her journey as a solo artist is just getting started. Fans can look forward to more captivating releases as she gears up for her new album.

