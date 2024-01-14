South Korea to enforce law safeguarding young idols from forced weight loss and beauty procedure: Reports

In a landmark move for the K-Pop industry, the Seoul Metropolitan Council has enacted a new law to protect the human rights of young trainees. The Ordinance on the Protection and Supports of the Rights and Interests of Young Cultural Artists in Seoul was approved during the 321st regular plenary session in December.

Proposed by Councilor Kim Gyu Nam from the People Power Party, this law is focused explicitly on Seoul, given that a substantial 82.3% of South Korea's 4,774 entertainment agencies were registered and operating in the capital city as of September last year.

The ordinance addresses the lack of institutional frameworks in Seoul to protect the rights of aspiring idol trainees, emphasizing the prevention of physical and mental harm. Particularly, it targets detrimental practices such as forced weight loss and plastic surgery, which have been prevalent in the industry.

The new law empowers the city council to facilitate psychological assessments and counseling for trainees, offering crucial support to mitigate stress triggers and promote the overall well-being of these young talents. This marks a crucial step in enhancing the ethical standards and welfare measures within the dynamic landscape of the K-Pop training system.

Busan, known for its cultural vibrancy, is set to elevate its status in the K-pop industry by introducing a specialized high school dedicated to K-pop education. The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced plans to establish this groundbreaking institution, which is slated to commence operations in March 2028.

Positioned as the first of its kind in Busan, the high school aims to attract both domestic and international students, offering comprehensive training in vocals, dance, instruments, and various artistic disciplines. The curriculum is strategically designed to align with the dynamic needs of the K-pop industry, reflecting South Korea's renowned idol trainee system.

As the global fascination with K-pop continues to grow, the Busan-based high school emerges as a pivotal player in nurturing the next generation of talents, emphasizing not only artistic prowess but also the values of discipline, teamwork, and perseverance crucial for success in the competitive K-pop landscape. This initiative underscores Busan's commitment to fostering innovation and talent, contributing to the ever-evolving legacy of K-pop.

