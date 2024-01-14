BLACKPINK's Jisoo hits 100M Spotify streams with All Eyes On Me; second solo song to achieve this milestone

BLACKPINK's Jisoo achieves another solo triumph as All Eyes On Me crosses 100 million Spotify streams. Following her earlier hit Flower, this success underscores Jisoo's solo prowess beyond group dynamics.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo hits second 100M Spotify streams with All Eyes On Me

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is celebrating another milestone as her solo track All Eyes On Me surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify. This achievement marks her second solo song, following Flower, to achieve such a feat, underlining her individual success outside of group endeavors.

Jisoo's enchanting vocals and charismatic presence have resonated with fans globally, contributing to the continuous success of her solo releases. All Eyes On Me showcases Jisoo's versatility and artistry, solidifying her position as a prominent soloist.

As BLACKPINK members pursue diverse solo projects, each member continues to make a significant impact in the music industry. Jisoo's achievement on Spotify adds to the list of accomplishments for BLACKPINK's multifaceted members, further emphasizing their influence and popularity in the global music scene.

Jisoo is likely to join her brother's company

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is reportedly set to embark on a new chapter in her solo career by managing her activities under her older brother's company, BIOMOM. Specializing in healthy, functional food for infants and toddlers, BIOMOM, led by Jisoo's brother Kim Jung Hun, has expanded into the entertainment industry with the launch of BLISSOO. The recruitment notice for BLISSOO, accompanied by Jisoo's photo, highlights the company's commitment to growing its entertainment business both domestically and internationally.

Speculation is rife about Jisoo's involvement in BLISSOO, with the company hiring staff for various roles, including video content managers and experienced artists responsible for security. Despite the buzz, a BIOMOM representative expressed uncertainty about the connection between BIOMOM and BLISSOO, stating, "It is difficult to define the relationship with BLISSOO, and we do not even know the CEO's family relationship."

Jisoo's departure from YG Entertainment marked a new journey and the potential collaboration with BIOMOM hints at a family-managed system. With a strong bond already established between Jisoo and her brother, fans eagerly anticipate her unique talents taking center stage under this one-person agency system.

