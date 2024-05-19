'Should Have Known Better': Melissa Joan Hart Says She Regrets Taking Britney Spears To Her First Club 

Melissa Joan Hart is getting candid about her friendship with Britney Spears. Recently, the actress shared how she and Spears developed a sisterly bond after appearing with her in one of the song videos of her 1999 debut music album Baby One More Time.

Hart further discussed that while she had endured the time the two had spent together in the past, there is one regret she has to this date. The actress revealed how she still feels guilty about taking the then-underage pop artist to her first club.

Melissa Joan Hart shares why she regrets taking Britney Spears to her first club

Melissa Joan Hart recently sat down to chat on the retrospective with Entertainment Tonight, in which she reflected on her decades-long career in the industry and shared how she became friends with Britney Spears. During her candid chat with the outlet, Hart also spilled the beans about how she regretted doing one thing with her in the past, which she is still guilty about.

The Clarissa Explains It All star revealed how she convinced the then 17-year-old Spears to go to her first club party, saying, “I saw that she was just surrounded by people, never able to break free. And I was like, ‘Hey, want to come?’”

She also shared that she used to love doing parties, noting, “I would go to a club every night — I love dancing, and I loved going out, but I also knew to be responsible and, like, when to stop.”

The 48-year-old further admitted that she knew the singer was underage at the time when she invited her to join her at the club.

Hart told the outlet she regrets this decision to this date and feels guilty about taking her to the club, saying, “She was underage and young and -- but I [was] just like, 'Let's go out. We're just gonna go out and have some fun.' And yeah -- I feel really guilty about that still to this day because I should have known better, being a big sister.”

Melissa Joan Hart reveals how she became friends with Britney Spears

Speaking with the outlet, Melissa Joan Hart recalled how she became friends with Britney Spears. Hart told ET that she developed a sisterly bond with the singer after she landed an opportunity to star with her in her music video (You Drive Me) Crazy, a song from her 1999 debut music album Baby One More Time.

Hart shared that she got to do a lot of press with Spears at the time, saying, “Britney and I got to do a lot of press together. And we had a lot of fun together during this time.”

During the interview, the Drive Me Crazy actress was further asked if she had reached out to the singer or if they met recently.

In response to the question, she said, “I saw her when she was doing her Vegas residency a few years back, but she was doing her show, so, you know, it was a quick hello backstage, and that was it.”