South Korean singer-songwriter Kim Nahee passes away at 24

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

According to South Korean media outlet, Star News, singer-songwriter Kim Nahee died on November 8. She was only 24 years old at the time of her death. Before her passing, Kim Nahee had posted a few videos and images on her Instagram account. The post had no accompanying caption. She made her musical debut in 2019 with a single called Blue City.

Kim Nahee becomes a star in the sky

It was reported on November 10 that Kim Nahee passed away on November 8 at the age of 24. The causes surrounding her death remain unclear. Her funeral, scheduled for November 10, was set up at the Central Funeral Hall in Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

Kim Nahee was a talented singer and songwriter who debuted in 2019 with her single Blue City's release. She was signed as an artist under the label Mun Hwa In. Her last release was a song called Rose which was an electronic song.

Rose was released in July 2023 which contains her love for her fans. Her sudden news of becoming a star in the sky came four months after the song's release, causing a sudden shock among fans. She released songs like Gloomy Day, City Drive and more.

About Kim Nahee

Kim Nahee was born in 1999 and worked under the stage name Nahee. She has a YouTube channel where she posts song covers along with her many vlogs. She knew how to play the guitar and the piano.

Her debut single Blue City marked the beginning of her musical career. She then released Blue Night and Gloomy Day as a follow-up to her debut single in 2020. She released various songs throughout 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, she released three songs named I'm Homeless, H! and Rose. Her discography is available on Spotify and some on Soundcloud. During her last comeback in July, Kim Na Hee mentioned, "I want to call my songs flowers. This song is a flower story I want to tell to many people who love these flowers." Her fans rushed to her last Instagram post where she posted a selfie and a few photographs of her pet dog, to share their condolences.