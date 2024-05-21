Taylor Swift’s Message to Travis Kelce Before His Second Annual Music Festival Kelce Jam

Travis Kelce launched his music festival Kelce Jam around the time of the 2023 NFL draft. He hosted the second edition of the show on Saturday. The lineup of the show included stars like Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz. People showed up in huge numbers to see the Chiefs’ tight end step into his girlfriend’s shoes.

Machine Gun Kelly and Tech N9ne set high standards in the debut segment of Kelce Jam. But the energy on the weekend certainly overpowered the previous edition. As it was a music festival, fans hoped to see Kelce’s Significant other, Taylor Swift, light up the stage. Although she couldn’t make it to the show, the pop icon sent a message to show her support.

Taylor Swift’s Message for Travis Kelce

The Tortured Poets Department singer is busy preparing for her Eras Tour show. She had missed the Kentucky Derby, the Miami Grand Prix, and the Met Gala 2024 due to the Paris leg of the tour. Swift had to return to her schedule after the couple’s romantic getaway in Italy.

Swift might not have been there physically, but the power couple felt each other’s presence in a unique way. In the middle of the show, Kelce played clips of Swift cheering from the Arrowhead Stadium suit and clapping after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

To cheer his boyfriend up before the big night, Swift told Kelce to Just go out and have fun, the highest-paid TE in the NFL revealed in an interview with Page Six. He also shared that Swift wanted to be here too and encouraged fans to go to her concerts.

Also Read: Taylor Swift to Not Take Part in Travis Kelce’s Music Festival; Lil Wayne and Diplo Named in the Lineup

Patrick Mahomes Promises Super Bowl LIX

In the absence of Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes took charge of supporting his teammate. The 3x Super Bowl MVP set the stage on fire. He promised the fans that he and Kelce aren’t happy with back-to-back Super Bowls and that they are going to get the third one, too. The Chiefs would become the first team in NFL history to complete a 3-Peat if that happens.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Ensures Kansas City Chiefs Fans a 3-Peat at Travis Kelce’s Music Festival