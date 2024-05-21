iKON's Bobby recalls BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun's trainee days under YG Entertainment on MONSTA X's I.M's show

iKON's Bobby recently shared a heartwarming story about BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun during an appearance on MONSTA X's I.M's YouTube show, I.M ON THE BEAT. Reflecting on Jaehyun's trainee days under YG Entertainment, Bobby revealed that Jaehyun didn't have recording equipment.

In the latest episode of MONSTA X's I.M's YouTube show I.M ON THE BEAT, released on May 19, iKON's Bobby shared a heartwarming anecdote about BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun during his trainee days at YG Entertainment. Bobby reminisced about Jaehyun's early struggles, noting that the young trainee didn't have his own recording equipment. Despite this, Jaehyun's dedication was evident as he often sat quietly in the back while Bobby worked.

Seeing his determination, Bobby offered Jaehyun a chance to use his equipment, saying, "Do you want to try?" He generously allowed Jaehyun to use the recording gear whenever he wasn't around.

More details about Bobby, Jaehyun and I.M’s latest activities

Bobby, best known as a member of iKON and winner of Mnet's Show Me The Money 3, continues to make waves in the K-pop scene. He debuted solo with the digital single HOLUP! on September 7, 2016, followed by his full album Love and Fall on September 14, 2017. Recently, Bobby released his album SIR. Robert on February 28, 2024. Initially set for May 21, his military enlistment was postponed to June 4, allowing fans a little more time with the artist before his temporary departure.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR, under KOZ Entertainment, continues to rise in popularity. The group released their second EP, How? on April 15, 2024, completing their trilogy of releases about first love. The EP debuted at the top of the Circle Album Chart on April 20 and earned the group their first music show win on The Show on April 23. Fans can look forward to their Japanese debut with the single album And, set for release on July 10.

MONSTA X's I.M has also been busy with his solo career. He unveiled his third EP, OFF THE BEAT, on April 3, 2024, showcasing his growth as a solo artist. I.M has now embarked on his first-ever world tour, OFF THE BEAT, covering 18 cities across Asia, America, and Europe. This tour marks a significant milestone in I.M's journey, solidifying his status as a versatile and ambitious artist in the global music scene.

