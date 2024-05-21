AR Rahman says there’s ‘no chilling' with Amar Singh Chamkila helmer Imtiaz Ali; ‘Clubbing for me is music’

There’s hardly anyone who isn’t aware of who AR Rahman is. The global musical sensation, who has attended almost all coveted national and international award shows, recently collaborated with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali in Amar Singh Chamkila.

In a recent interview, the musical maestro shared if he ever took time off from work to chill and take a breather with Ali and others. Read on to know what he said!

AR Rahman says music is his ‘clubbing’

AR Rahman is currently at Cannes, taking part in the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Indian producer, singer, and songwriter released his music documentary titled Headhunting to Beatboxing at the film festival.

He also got some time to chat with Sucharita Tyagi and share more about his documentary. During their chat, Tyagi enquired what Imtiaz Ali, writer Irshad Kamil, and he do when they are not making music. To this, the musician responded, “That never happens.”

Intrigued by his statement, she again questioned if he ever casually chills or goes clubbing with his pals. The composer replied, “I think there’s no chilling out because I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, so there’s no chilling. Clubbing for me is music.” When asked what he does in his free time, Rahman exclaimed, “I go to Cannes! I’m not making any music. I’m just doing other things, so that’s, in a way, actually chilling out.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali shared his experience of making Vida Karo for Amar Singh Chamkila

As Irshad Kamil, AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, and Imtiaz Ali came together for Netflix India, they discussed making the popular song Vida Karo. Calling it a ‘magical experience,’ the filmmaker recalled, “All of us were in a certain mood. But he (AR Rahman) said, 'Let's put the lights off. Let's light the candles.’”

Ali added that they lit the candles and sat in silence in different places in the room. As Rahman played the piano, Imtiaz felt like being shifted to a 'magical world.' “Really, that was the most fun experience, not only of Chamkila but maybe many films put together,” he stated. Amar Singh Chamkila stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Laapataa Ladies’ Chhaya Kadam takes a stroll on France streets with AR Rahman; shares PIC