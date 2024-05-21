Shilpa Shetty drops fun VIDEO wishing son Viaan Raj Kundra on his 12th birthday, calls him ‘dragon of the house’

When not busy shooting, Shilpa Shetty Kundra devotes all her time to her family and spirituality. The actress and fitness enthusiast also has two kids who keep her occupied.

As her son Viaan Raj Kundra turned 12 on May 21, Shilpa took to social media to shower him with her love. She was joined by Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Bipasha Basu. Read on!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all hearts on birthday boy Viaan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s vivacious nature is as popular as her Sunday binge. While most of her time is consumed by being an actor, entrepreneur, yogini, and reality TV show judge, she also plays her role of being a mom to her two kids perfectly.

After getting married to businessman Raj Kundra, back in 2009, she gave birth to a son Viaan Raj Kundra on May 21, 2012. As the little boy turned 12 today, the mommy dearest took to her Instagram to make him feel more special. She dropped a cute video of Viaan in which he can be seen blowing Dragon's breath out of his mouth.

Sharing the video, she penned, “Happy 12th birthday to the dragon of the house (Just try not to get the house scorched ). You mean the world to us, my precious, and I am beyond blessed to be the mother of the dragon. Your laughter, strength, and love fill our lives with endless joy and pride. Love you sooooo muchchchch. Stay blessed, my jaan.”

Take a look:

Soon after, many B-town celebs and fans joined to wish the teenager well on his birthday. Among them were Farah Khan and Bipasha Basu. Both of them commented, “Happy Birthday Viaan,” while a user wrote, “Happy birthday to your handsome son Shilpa ma'am wishing him only happiness health, and success lots of birthday wishes from Africa.”

Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty’s work front

Shilpa Shetty has not just taken the Hindi film industry by storm; she has also featured in several South Indian films. Last year, she played the lead in the comedy-drama film Sukhee with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila, and Pavleen Gujral. Next up, she will be seen in a Kannada language film KD-The Devil with Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.

