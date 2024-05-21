Dakota Johnson’s Film Am I OK? Has Strange Connection To Her Infamous Exchange With Ellen DeGeneres

An infamous exchange that worked out great for Dakota Johnson!

Pop culture fanatics must remember the exchange between Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres on the latter’s talk show. The Madame Web actress called out the talk show host for lying that she wasn’t invited to her birthday! Later, she called Tig Notaro her “favourite comedian, leaving DeGeneres stunned and displeased.

Tig Natoro reached out to Johnson after her infamous exchange with DeGeneres

Let's jog your memory if you don’t remember the exchange! The 32-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress appeared on the Ellen Show and shared stories from her birthday party. The talk show host was quick to point out that she wasn’t invited.

However, Johnson cleared the misunderstanding, stating that she invited her but didn’t show up. “Last year, you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you. I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited,” the actress said. When the comedian asked if she invited her this time, Johnson replied, “Yeah, ask everybody.”

But her favorite comedian, Natoro, was at the party and did a bunch of "funny stuff." Ironically, after that exchange, Natoro reached out to the actress to be the muse of her directorial debut. That's how the film Am I, OK? came into play!

What’s Am I OK? All about?

The film's trailer is out, which shows the Persuasion actress in her natural and funny element. She plays a 32-year-old closeted woman who is pissed about not figuring her life out. "I'm 32 years old; I should have figured this out by now," Johnson’s character Lucy says in the trailer.

When Lucy’s friend drops a life-altering bombshell on her, she is forced to question her life choices as well. The story depicts contemporary issues like queer anxiety. On a lighter note, it shines the light on female friendships that are quite underrated.

Natoro’s directorial debut is based on Lauren Pomerantz’s coming-out story. She is an Emmy-winning writer who worked for The Ellen DeGeneres Show and witnessed the infamous exchange in person.

The film made its debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and will be released on Max on June 6.