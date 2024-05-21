Travis Kelce Aims to Win Same Number of Super Bowl Rings as Michael Jordan’s NBA Championships

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, is enjoying the NFL offseason to the fullest. After winning the Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce has been vibing at various events. The latest addition to his holiday fun was his trip to Paris to attend his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show. The power couple also went on a romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy.

The highest-paid tight end in the NFL has tried his hand at digital presence as well. Besides hosting the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis finished shooting for the Prime Special game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. He has also signed up for a horror series Grotesquerie by Ryan Murphy. But, Kelce has his eyes set on the Super Bowl rings.

How many Super Bowl Rings Does Travis Kelce Want to Win?

Travis Kelce recently spoke in partnership with ZenWTR. He showed his gratitude towards his family and friends for helping him balance his hectic life. Kelce talked about the change in his mentality that has helped him perform better over the years in his career. He has switched to thinking and seeing things through rather than going all in with his body. He now tried to stay ahead of the game as his speed declined with increasing age.

Kelce thanked the Chiefs for allowing him to grow on and off the field. He admired the HC Andy Reid for his leadership and guidance. Kelce admitted that he cared about stats since 2015 but stopped caring about that later on. He wants to be selfless and make a difference in the NFL community. About his goals, Travis Kelce said that he wants to win as many rings as NBA legend Michael Jordan who has six NBA championship rings.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Promise Another Super Bowl

At the second edition of Kelce Jam, Travis Kelce’s Music Festival, the Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes assured fans that the duo will win the Vince Lombardi Trophy again. The Kansas City Chiefs will become the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row if they get their hands on the glory in Saint Orleans next year.

