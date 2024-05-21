‘When You Are in Awe of the Person’: Anya-Taylor Joy Talks About Working With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga co-star Chris Hemsworth 

Anya Taylor-Joy recently shared her experience working with Chris Hemsworth on their upcoming movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the latest installation in directing genius George Miller's lucrative apocalyptic film franchise.

In addition, Taylor-Joy praised her co-star Hemsworth's commitment to his art and craft. She also revealed how she prepared herself for channeling the role of Imperator Furiosa in this latest buzzing movie.

Anya Taylor-Joy on working with Chris Hemsworth in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Anya Taylor-Joy is stealing the spotlight as critics continue to praise her performance in the upcoming George Miller-directed post-apocalyptic action adventure film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The movie recently had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it received nearly an 8-minute standing ovation from the star-studded audience.

In a recent candid interview with Extra TV, Taylor-Joy and her co-star Chris Hemsworth, who are starring together in the latest Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, movie discussed their respective characters in the film. The actress also expressed her views about sharing the silver screen with Hemsworth and reminisced about their off-camera chemistry.

She said, “When you are in awe of the person that you’re working with, and you really care about them, and you love them, it makes everything so much easier.”

The 28-year-old actress then shared how she felt comfortable working with the actor and how they got along well from the first day of their film shoot, saying, “I was like, ‘Oh, here’s a really good person who wants to throw himself completely into this and also is going to be a partner for me. We’re going to take care of each other throughout this, rather than being at like any kind of weird ends."

Anya Taylor-Joy further shared that she and Hemsworth got to spend a lot of time together on the movie set, noting, “The crazy thing about this film is we got to spend a lot of time together at the beginning of it, and the just because of the nature of the shooting schedule, we were kind of like thrown apart from each other for a long time. So one of the first times we came back together, we were just beating the hell out of each other.”

Anya Taylor-Joy on her role as Imperator Furiosa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

In the upcoming film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy portrays the character of Imperator Furiosa, first portrayed by the legendary actress Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

During the interview, she explained how she effectively conveyed every emotion of her character in the film, particularly the rage, remarking, "If you're a woman in this world, you have that anger inside of you."

She further added, “I think you understand what it is to be stepped on, you understand what it is to be suppressed, not listened to, seen as unimportant, seen as less valuable. So yeah, that was there.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will hit theaters on May 24.