Drew Barrymore Reacts To Her 7 Year Old Self Debuting at the Tonight Show; See Here

Drew Barrymore was just 7 years old when she started appearing on talk shows. All thanks to her hit show Extra-Terrestrial, she made her Tonight Show debut. Now, isn’t that amazing? What's more interesting is Drew Barrymore's reaction to her Tonight Show debut. At the time she first appeared, the host was Johnny Carson. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymore reacted to her debut on the show. The actress had quite a reaction, as she couldn’t believe Fallon played the tape. Take a look!

Drew Barrymore reacts to her Tonight Show debut

Drew Barrymore is reflecting on the past. During a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 49-year-old actress reacted to a video of herself making her Tonight Show debut at the age of seven.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon, Barrymore revealed she first did the Tonight Show in 1982 with Johnny Carson. After which, Fallon replied that they had a video of a seven-year-old Barrymore making her debut. Barrymore then exclaimed in disbelief and said, “No!”

In the flashback video, the late Johnny Carson encouraged Barrymore to give him a scream. Before letting out a scream, Barrymore asked the audience if they were ready and let off a high-pitched shriek. After hearing a scream, Carson replied, "That's a good scream. Have you always been able to do that?”

Barrymore was shown laughing, sobbing, and shaking her head throughout the video. "You know what's so wild when I look at that? My legs aren't touching the ground. We're all growing up together. I'm 49 years old, and I'm just growing up like everyone else. And now my legs have touched the earth!" She was then smiling and looking astonished as she grabbed Fallon's hand.

Drew Barrymore recently revealed her imaginary friend

Charlie's Angels star Drew Barrymore appeared on the Tonight Show in the 1980s after starring in E.T. when she was seven years old. In a recent interview with People, she revealed what she thought of E.T. as her first imaginary friend while filming the legendary film.

She said, "I think E.T. was definitely, sort of, my first imaginary friend. I also knew it wasn't real. I completely understand, but I believe we need to display a belief system in things. Whether it's fictitious or very real and palpable, it's part of a survival strategy. as well as an utter joy to recognize things that make us feel good, that we believe in ourselves, that we believe in them.”

Meanwhile, Drew Barrymore was last seen in Jackpot, a short film that was released last year.

