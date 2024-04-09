Venkatesh Daggubati announces third collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi; DEETS

Venkatesh Daggubati and director Anil Ravipudi collaborated on two projects earlier in their filmography. Now, it seems the duo is once again teaming up for an entertaining film that marks their third official collaboration.

The makers have announced the official collaboration of Venkatesh and Anil for the tentatively titled film, VenkyAnil3. The film’s video announcement came earlier, marking the occasion of Ugadi today.

According to the official announcement, the film is set to feature Venkatesh as an ex-policeman. Joining him would be a character who's the ex-girlfriend of the former policeman and his wife, promising the film to be an extraordinary triangular crime entertainer.

The official announcement video also announces the composer Bheems Ceciroleo handling the film’s tracks with the film scheduled to release on Sankranti next year. Moreover, the official confirmation of who else will be playing the lead roles in the film is yet to be disclosed and will be provided only in due time.

The tentatively titled VenkyAnil3 marks the third collaboration of the actor-director duo, after their previous films. Their first collaboration was in 2019 with the comedy film F2: Fun and Frustration. The film also featured an additional cast of actors including Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.

Their second collaboration was the standalone sequel called F3: Fun and Frustration, which also brought back the main cast to reprise their roles from the first film. This time, it would be interesting to see how they create the same magic as the previous two films.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s work front

Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen earlier this year with his 75th film Saindhav, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film, set in the dystopian port city of Chandraprastha, focuses on the life of Saindhav Koneru aka SaiKo, a man with a dark past. Currently living as a single parent with a daughter, he leads a quaint and simple life until his daughter becomes sick, forcing him to return to his past life.

The film was released during the Sankranti festival this year and was met with mixed reviews. It was praised for the actor’s performance, actions, and the premise but many criticized the direction part and its writing.

