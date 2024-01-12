Venkatesh Daggubati refuses to start Saindhav press meet and the reason will leave you amazed

Venkatesh Daggubati is currently busy with the promotional works of his next film Saindhav which is set to release in theaters on 13th January 2024 with HIT series director Sailesh Kolanu helming the project.

During a recent media interaction for the film, Venkatesh was given a special chair different from the ones provided to the press people who gathered there. Seeing the difference in the chairs provided, Venkatesh asked them to remove the special chair given to him and instead sit on a normal chair like everybody else present there.

Venkatesh Daggubati intensely refused to sit in the special chair that was given to him and waited until a normal chair was provided for him like everybody else. The actor said, “This is what I don’t want. Take away this chair and give me the same one as them.” The team then swiftly changed the special chair and provided him with a normal one.

Usually, senior actors and well-known celebrities do not think about such gestures and instead opt to sit in the luxury provided for them but Venkatesh went the other way and provided a more thoughtful approach to the matter.

Venkatesh’s work front

Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in a leading role in the movie F3: Fun and Frustration, written and directed by Anil Ravipudi with Varun Tej Konidela playing the second lead role as well.

The film was a comedy film that served as the duo’s standalone sequel from their 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration, where both the films also had Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles alongside them. Moreover, Venkatesh was also seen playing the supporting lead for the Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023.

Now the actor is back again with an action film called Saindhav which boasts an ensemble cast of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, and Andrea Jeremiah in prominent roles.

