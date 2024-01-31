Saindhav OTT release date: When and where to watch Venkatesh Daggubati starrer action-thriller flick online

Venkatesh Daggubati is unarguably one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry at present. The actor’s 75th film, Saindhav, helmed by Sailesh Kolanu recently hit the silver screens on January 13th.

After a highly successful run at the big screen, the film is now gearing up to make its OTT premiere. In the latest update, Saindhav is all set to make its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 3rd. The film will be made available in Tamil and Telugu languages.

More about Saindhav

The film revolves around the eponymous character, played by Venkatesh Daggubati, who was once involved in illegal activities. However, he has left that in the past and moved on to become a loving father, leading a simple and happy life with his daughter. Unfortunately, Saindhav is forced back into the underworld, when his daughter is diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, and he needs the money to cure the illness. How he comes across and deals with his past adversaries and whether he will be able to save his daughter on time form the crux of the story.

Post its theatrical release, several audience members praised the film, especially for its action and emotional sequences. They mentioned that there is a balance maintained between the two, adding that it was not action for action’s sake, and that the emotional scenes actually moved them. They further said that the action sequences were something that had never been seen before in Telugu films. The audience also gave a special mention to Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his Telugu debut, and for the efforts he put into dubbing the film as well.

The cast and crew of Saindhav

As mentioned earlier, Saindhav marks the 75th venture of Venkatesh Daggubati in the Telugu film industry. Additionally, the film also features an ensemble cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his Telugu debut, Andrea Jeremiah, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, and Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for the film. Further, S Manikandan has cranked the film’s camera while Garry BH has taken care of its editing.

