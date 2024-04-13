7 New Telugu Movies on Amazon Prime 2024, from Operation Valentine to Saindhav

Latest Telugu movies are hitting the OTT spaces recently, offering a wide range of picks for the audience. As the current lot of new Telugu movies on Amazon Prime arrives, people can tune in and stream their favorite films right now.

With many latest Telugu films are already available on Amazon Prime, audiences can go ahead and enjoy a fun weekend with their family and friends. So here are some of the best new Telugu movies that are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video right now.

New Telugu Movies on Amazon Prime 2024

1. Operation Valentine

Cast: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar, Navdeep, Paresh Pahuja, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 10 minutes

If an evening of Varun Tej Konidela appearing as an Indian Air Force officer is what pleases you, then surely stream the film, Operation Valentine. The latest Telugu movie is an action-thriller based on the 2019 Pulwama Terrorist Attack and the Balakot Air Strikes in retaliation.

The film directed by debutante Shakti Pratap Singh Hada was shot simultaneously in both Telugu and Hindi, which also marked as Varun’s debut in Hindi films as well. Moreover, the film offers a captivating storyline and a wide range of aerial action sequences which would be loved by action movie fans. The film also features actors Manushi Chhillar, Navdeep, Paresh Pahuja, Ruhani Sharma, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

2. Yatra 2

Advertisement

Cast: Mammootty, Jiiva, Ketaki Narayan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suzanne Bernert

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 10 minutes

For the fans of biographical movies and political drama, here is the latest Telugu movie Yatra 2. The film features the real-life story of the incumbent Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy based on the padayatra (foot march) he embarked on from 6 November 2017 to 9 January 2019.

The inspiring film is the direct sequel of the Mammootty starrer flick Yatra which was released back in 2019. The first film was based on the former Andhra Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who is also the now-CM’s father. Moreover, the sequel also brings back Mammootty reprising his role from the first film. The film also boasts an ensemble cast of actors including Jiiva, Ketaki Narayan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suzanne Bernert, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sachin Khedekar, and many more in key roles.

3. Kismat

Cast: Abhinav Gomatam, Avasarala Srinivas, Naresh Agastya, Viswadev, Riya Suman

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 8 minutes

If anyone is interested in watching a fun and comedy film, here’s the new Indian film Kismat for you to stream right now. The film features the story of three ordinary and jobless engineers from a small village. Though their life goes on as usual, things seem to take a change for the worse when they get accidentally involved in a money heist.

The film written and directed by Srinath Badineni features actors like Abhinav Gomatam, Avasarala Srinivas, Naresh Agastya, Viswadev, Riya Suman, and many more in key roles.

4. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Kavya Thapar, Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 16 minutes

From a lot of new Telugu movies on Amazon Prime, here’s a supernatural thriller that would satisfy many people. The film features the story of a stuntman called Basavalingam who finds himself in the village of Bhairavakona. The village is an infamous place known for kidnappings of brides in the land.

During his time there Basavalingam becomes acquainted with a girl called Geetha. The film further explores how the protagonist understands the mysteries in the land and what it leads to. The film led by Sundeep Kishan also has a cast of actors like Kavya Thapar, Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu, and many more.

5. Om Bheem Bush

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Preity Mukundhan, Ayesha Khan, Srikanth, Iyengar, Aditya Menon, Racha Ravi

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Om Bheem Bush is yet another comedy film that was recently released. The Indian film features the story of three wannabe scientists. Trying to fulfill their dreams, they are mentored by Professor Ranjit. These scientists then set off the journey to a village where they believe to have treasure hidden somewhere, but to make things worse the village already has a black magic user there.

The film co-written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti features actors like Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Preity Mukundhan, Ayesha Khan, and many more in key roles. If a wacky and fun comedy film is what you need today, then surely watch this new Telugu movie on Amazon Prime.

6. Eagle

Cast: Ravi Teja, Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Vinay Rai, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 39 minutes

If a new Telugu movie filled with action and adventure is your pick for the day. Then definitely stream and watch Ravi Teja’s latest Telugu flick Eagle. The film features the story of Sahadev Varma who is an infamous sniper assassin who is known by the code name, Eagle.

Disguising himself as a common cotton farmer in Talakona, the assassin sets out to bust an illegal arms trade. Things also take a serious turn when a journalist is unknowingly caught up in the web, which leads to several people narrating his flashbacks to her.

The film starring Ravi Teja in the titular role is written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni with actors Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Vinay Rai, and many more playing prominent parts in the film.

7. Saindhav

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah

IMDb Rating: 5/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 18 minutes

Coming to the end of the new Telugu movies on Amazon Prime release list, here is Venkatesh Daggubati starrer action-thriller Saindhav. The fantastic movie focuses on the story of a single father who has a dark past but now lives in a simple manner with his daughter. Though everything seems to be going well for them, the daughter is in need of medical care which makes him go back to his roots to make the money.

The return of him to the crime world and his logging head with a ruthless gangster sets up the rest of the film’s plot. The film directed by the HIT series fame director Sailesh Kolanu also had an ensemble cast of actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, and many more in key roles.

All these new Telugu releases are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now. Moreover, many more Telugu releases have also been released on other OTT platforms, which would also be a sure-shot entertainment for you this weekend.

ALSO READ: Top Ten Telugu Rom-Com movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more: From Prabhas’ Darling to Nani’s Hi Nanna