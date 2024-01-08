POLL: Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram or Venkatesh's Saindhav; Which trailer impressed you the most?

The coming week is packed with major releases, primarily from the southern industries, on the occasion of Sankranthi/Pongal. Tollywood films like Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav, Eagle and Hanu Man are all gearing up for release, either on the same day or a day apart, at the box office. Similarly, three prominent Kollywood films namely Captain Miller, Ayalaan and Merry Christmas are also set to grace the silver screens this festive season.

Guntur Kaaram And Saindhav Are Set To Release This Sankranthi

Guntur Kaaram and Saindhav are arguably the two biggest releases for Telugu moviegoers this Sankranthi. Guntur Kaaram stars the reigning superstar of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu, while Saindhav stars Tollywood veteran Venkatesh Daggubati. Guntur Kaaram marks the return of the blockbuster combination of director Trivikram Srinivas and superstar Mahesh Babu after Khaleja. On the other hand, Saindhav marks Sailesh Kolanu's first collaboration with Venky Mama. Kolanu boasts of a great body of work with his films from the Hit franchise finding immense love.

Guntur Kaaram Vs Saindhav

Guntur Kaaram and Saindhav's movie trailers released recently. The Guntur Kaaram trailer took the internet by storm the second it released. The oozing charm, charisma and swag of Mahesh Babu's character received a thunderous response from SSMB fans. Saindhav's trailer displayed the acting range of Venkatesh and was packed with thrilling and emotional moments. On the whole, both the trailers were well received and satisfied the prospective viewers. Guntur Kaaram releases just a day before Saindhav, on the 12th of January, 2024

Which Sankranthi Trailer Impressed You The Most?

Guntur Kaaram boasts of an ensemble cast. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film stars Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, and many more. The film is pitched as a perfect film for the Sankranthi season.

As for Saindhav, the film stars Ssara Palekar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Jisshu Sengupta, Mukesh Rishi, JP and Getup Srinu apart from Victory Venkatesh.

POLL: Which trailer impressed you the most - Gantur Kaaram or Saindhav?

Pinkvilla readers can decide which trailer impressed them the most; Guntur Kaaram's or Saindhav's. The results of the poll will be posted tomorrow.

