Makar Sankranti - Pongal 2024: Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli to Nani; here’s how South stars are wishing fans

The whole nation comes alive during the festivals of Pongal and Makar Sankranti. It's a time of joy and celebration for everyone, and even celebrities are not left behind. They take this opportunity to send their warm wishes to their followers. Let's take a look at some of their posts...

Celebrities wish on Makar Sankranti and Pongal

Jr NTR’s wish on Pongal

The RRR star Jr NTR recently created a buzz on the internet by sharing a sneak peek of his upcoming movie Devara. Now, he took to his official X (previously known as Twitter) account to extend his heartfelt wishes to all those who are celebrating the festival of Pongal. He wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Pongal.”

Priyamani’s wish for Pongal and Makar Sankranti

The Family Man star Priyamani, who was recently seen in films like Jawan and Neru alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Mohanlal in the leading roles, took to her official Instagram story to send warm wishes and celebrate with her followers who are observing the festival today.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s wish for Bhogi

Venkatesh Daggubati, who has his latest movie Saindhav playing in theaters right now, is having a great time celebrating Bhogi. He even shared about it on his official Instagram story, where he posted about the bonfire festivities.

Varun Tej Konidela’s wish for Bhogi

Varun Tej Konidela took to his official Instagram story to mark the occasion of Bhogi, sharing a photo of a blazing bonfire.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s wish for Lohri

Tamannaah Bhatia was also recently seen celebrating Lohri on her Instagram story, where the actress wished all her followers on the festive occasion.

SS Rajamouli’s wish for Bhogi

SS Rajamouli was spotted striking a pose in front of a massive bonfire, celebrating the festival of Bhogi. The talented director shared this delightful picture on his official Instagram account. Excitingly, Rajamouli is gearing up to commence work on his upcoming film alongside the renowned actor Mahesh Babu.

Nani’s wishes for Bhogi

The Hi Nanna actor Nani shared a picture of himself on his social handles today, celebrating the festival of Bhogi with a bonfire lit behind him, wishing his followers on the joyous festival.

