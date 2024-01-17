Top 10 feel-good films in Telugu: Nani’s Pilla Zamindar to Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi

The Telugu film industry, or Tollywood, as it is popularly called, is one of the biggest in the country. The industry produces close to a hundred films per year, varying across a variety of genres including action, romance, and many more.

Needless to say, the films have the capability to bring joy to the audience, as well as leave them craving for more, and thus enjoy a dedicated fanbase. Here are the top 10 Telugu feel-good films, in the descending order of release.

Top 10 best feel-good films in Telugu

1. Kushi (2023)

Writer-Director: Shiva Nirvana

Shiva Nirvana Runtime: 2 hours 45 minutes

2 hours 45 minutes IMDb rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan

Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan Genre: Romantic-comedy

Romantic-comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film, Kushi, was released on September 1st. The film follows the love story between the lead characters, and how they overcome the issues that come their way. The film was highly appreciated for the chemistry between the two lead characters, as well as the music for the film composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

2. Majili (2019)

Writer-Director: Shiva Nirvana

Shiva Nirvana Runtime: 2 hours 34 minutes

2 hours 34 minutes IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Subbaraju, Divyansha Kaushik

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Subbaraju, Divyansha Kaushik Genre: Romantic-sports-drama

Romantic-sports-drama Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The film follows the journey of the protagonist, who falls in love, but is forced to break up. How he gets over the breakup, and embraces his life forms the basic story. The film received widespread acclaim at the time of release, especially for the performances and chemistry between the lead characters.

3. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (2018)

Writer-Director: Tharun Bhascker

Tharun Bhascker Runtime: 2 hours 20 minutes

2 hours 20 minutes IMDb rating: 8/10

8/10 Cast: Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth, Abhinav Gomatam, Anisha Ambrose, Venkatesh Kakumanu

Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth, Abhinav Gomatam, Anisha Ambrose, Venkatesh Kakumanu Genre: Buddy-comedy

Buddy-comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi follows the story of four college friends who aspire to make a short film. However, life takes them in different routes and they give up the hope of making films. Eventually, they meet up and decide to have a trip to Goa. The hurdles they face, and how their lives take a turn in Goa forms the crux of the story. The film received widespread acclaim upon release.

4. Pelli Choopulu (2016)

Writer-Director: Tharun Bhascker

Tharun Bhascker Runtime: 1 hour 58 minutes

1 hour 58 minutes IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, Anish Kuruvila

Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, Anish Kuruvila Genre: Romantic-comedy

Romantic-comedy Where to watch: SunNXT

Pelli Choopulu marked the directorial debut of Tharun Bhascker. The film is based on the real life incident of Spitfire BBQ. The film follows the tale of two young adults, passionate about their work, who are arranged to get married. However, they soon realize how they are compatible in both the personal and professional front. How they get together forms the basis for the story. The film was highly praised at the time of release, and even received the National Award for Best Telugu Film, as well as for Best Screenplay.

5. Oopiri (2016)

Writer-Director: Vamshi Padipally

Vamshi Padipally Runtime: 2 hours 38 minutes

2 hours 38 minutes IMDb rating: 8/10

8/10 Cast: Nagarjuna, Karthi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj, Manobala

Nagarjuna, Karthi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj, Manobala Genre: Comedy-drama

Comedy-drama Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Oopiri focuses on a quadriplegic billionaire named Vikramaditya, and his caretaker Seenu. How they navigate through life, overcoming various difficulties and finding a way to stay happy forms the crux of the story. The film received widespread critical as well as commercial acclaim at the time of release.

6. Yevade Subramanyam (2015)

Writer-Director: Nag Ashwin

Nag Ashwin Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes

2 hours 30 minutes IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Malavika Nair, Ritu Varma, Nassar

Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Malavika Nair, Ritu Varma, Nassar Genre: Coming-of-age-Drama

Coming-of-age-Drama Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Yevade Subramanyam is the first film to have scenes shot at the Mount Everest Base Camp. The film follows the story of a corporate employee, who sets out on a journey of self-discovery with his college friend. Although the film was criticized for its slow paced narration, it received credits for the acting, as well as the storyline.

7. Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013)

Writer-Director: Srikanth Addala

Srikanth Addala Runtime: 2 hours 39 minutes

2 hours 39 minutes IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anjali. Prakash Raj

Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anjali. Prakash Raj Genre: Family-drama

Family-drama Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, commonly known as SVSC is the second directorial venture of the director. The film delves into the relationship between two brothers, and their love story. How they overcome the familial issues to be together forms the crux of the story. The film guarantees a fun watch, especially with one’s family.

8. Mithunam (2012)

Director: Tanikella Bharani

Tanikella Bharani Writer: Sri Ramana

Sri Ramana Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Cast: SP Balasubrahmanyam, Lakshmi

SP Balasubrahmanyam, Lakshmi Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: SunNXT

Mithunam follows the tale of an aged couple, whose children live abroad. The couple lead a happy life, treating each day as a new one, and enjoying each other’s company. The film received widespread acclaim, especially as it only features two people on screen for the entire duration. The clever writing, as well as the touching storyline guarantees a happy watch.

8. Pilla Zamindar (2011)

Writer-Director: G Ashok

G Ashok Runtime: 2 hours 27 minutes

2 hours 27 minutes IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Cast: Nani, Haripriya, Bindu Madhavi, Srinivas Avasarala, Dhanraj

Nani, Haripriya, Bindu Madhavi, Srinivas Avasarala, Dhanraj Genre: Coming-of-age-Comedy-Drama

Coming-of-age-Comedy-Drama Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pilla Zamindar follows the story of a spoilt youngster who hopes to take over his grandfather’s property. However, his grandfather lays down three conditions, related to his education, including attending a particular college. How the youngster’s life takes a turn forms the crux of the story.

10. Gamyam (2008)

Writer-Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Krish Jagarlamudi Runtime: 2 hours 08 minutes

2 hours 08 minutes IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Cast: Allari Naresh, Sharwanand, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Brahmanandam

Allari Naresh, Sharwanand, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Brahmanandam Genre: Road film

Road film Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Gamyam tells the tale of a rich, spoilt youngster, who takes it up as a challenge to woo a woman. However, he falls in love with her as he gets to know her, but she leaves him upon learning about the bet. The youngster’s journey to finding the woman again, and how it influences him forms the story.

