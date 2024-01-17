Top 10 feel-good films in Telugu: Nani’s Pilla Zamindar to Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi
Movies have the innate capability to evoke a myriad of emotions in humans, ranging from laughter to tears, anger to calmness, and many more. Here are the top 10 feel good films in Telugu.
The Telugu film industry, or Tollywood, as it is popularly called, is one of the biggest in the country. The industry produces close to a hundred films per year, varying across a variety of genres including action, romance, and many more.
Needless to say, the films have the capability to bring joy to the audience, as well as leave them craving for more, and thus enjoy a dedicated fanbase. Here are the top 10 Telugu feel-good films, in the descending order of release.
Top 10 best feel-good films in Telugu
1. Kushi (2023)
- Writer-Director: Shiva Nirvana
- Runtime: 2 hours 45 minutes
- IMDb rating: 5.4/10
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan
- Genre: Romantic-comedy
- Where to watch: Netflix
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film, Kushi, was released on September 1st. The film follows the love story between the lead characters, and how they overcome the issues that come their way. The film was highly appreciated for the chemistry between the two lead characters, as well as the music for the film composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.
2. Majili (2019)
- Writer-Director: Shiva Nirvana
- Runtime: 2 hours 34 minutes
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Subbaraju, Divyansha Kaushik
- Genre: Romantic-sports-drama
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
The film follows the journey of the protagonist, who falls in love, but is forced to break up. How he gets over the breakup, and embraces his life forms the basic story. The film received widespread acclaim at the time of release, especially for the performances and chemistry between the lead characters.
3. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (2018)
- Writer-Director: Tharun Bhascker
- Runtime: 2 hours 20 minutes
- IMDb rating: 8/10
- Cast: Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth, Abhinav Gomatam, Anisha Ambrose, Venkatesh Kakumanu
- Genre: Buddy-comedy
- Where to watch: Netflix
Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi follows the story of four college friends who aspire to make a short film. However, life takes them in different routes and they give up the hope of making films. Eventually, they meet up and decide to have a trip to Goa. The hurdles they face, and how their lives take a turn in Goa forms the crux of the story. The film received widespread acclaim upon release.
4. Pelli Choopulu (2016)
- Writer-Director: Tharun Bhascker
- Runtime: 1 hour 58 minutes
- IMDb rating: 8.2/10
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, Anish Kuruvila
- Genre: Romantic-comedy
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Pelli Choopulu marked the directorial debut of Tharun Bhascker. The film is based on the real life incident of Spitfire BBQ. The film follows the tale of two young adults, passionate about their work, who are arranged to get married. However, they soon realize how they are compatible in both the personal and professional front. How they get together forms the basis for the story. The film was highly praised at the time of release, and even received the National Award for Best Telugu Film, as well as for Best Screenplay.
5. Oopiri (2016)
- Writer-Director: Vamshi Padipally
- Runtime: 2 hours 38 minutes
- IMDb rating: 8/10
- Cast: Nagarjuna, Karthi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj, Manobala
- Genre: Comedy-drama
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Oopiri focuses on a quadriplegic billionaire named Vikramaditya, and his caretaker Seenu. How they navigate through life, overcoming various difficulties and finding a way to stay happy forms the crux of the story. The film received widespread critical as well as commercial acclaim at the time of release.
6. Yevade Subramanyam (2015)
- Writer-Director: Nag Ashwin
- Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Malavika Nair, Ritu Varma, Nassar
- Genre: Coming-of-age-Drama
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Yevade Subramanyam is the first film to have scenes shot at the Mount Everest Base Camp. The film follows the story of a corporate employee, who sets out on a journey of self-discovery with his college friend. Although the film was criticized for its slow paced narration, it received credits for the acting, as well as the storyline.
7. Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013)
- Writer-Director: Srikanth Addala
- Runtime: 2 hours 39 minutes
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anjali. Prakash Raj
- Genre: Family-drama
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, commonly known as SVSC is the second directorial venture of the director. The film delves into the relationship between two brothers, and their love story. How they overcome the familial issues to be together forms the crux of the story. The film guarantees a fun watch, especially with one’s family.
8. Mithunam (2012)
- Director: Tanikella Bharani
- Writer: Sri Ramana
- Runtime: 2 hours
- IMDb rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: SP Balasubrahmanyam, Lakshmi
- Genre: Drama
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Mithunam follows the tale of an aged couple, whose children live abroad. The couple lead a happy life, treating each day as a new one, and enjoying each other’s company. The film received widespread acclaim, especially as it only features two people on screen for the entire duration. The clever writing, as well as the touching storyline guarantees a happy watch.
8. Pilla Zamindar (2011)
- Writer-Director: G Ashok
- Runtime: 2 hours 27 minutes
- IMDb rating: 7.7/10
- Cast: Nani, Haripriya, Bindu Madhavi, Srinivas Avasarala, Dhanraj
- Genre: Coming-of-age-Comedy-Drama
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Pilla Zamindar follows the story of a spoilt youngster who hopes to take over his grandfather’s property. However, his grandfather lays down three conditions, related to his education, including attending a particular college. How the youngster’s life takes a turn forms the crux of the story.
10. Gamyam (2008)
- Writer-Director: Krish Jagarlamudi
- Runtime: 2 hours 08 minutes
- IMDb rating: 8.3/10
- Cast: Allari Naresh, Sharwanand, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Brahmanandam
- Genre: Road film
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Gamyam tells the tale of a rich, spoilt youngster, who takes it up as a challenge to woo a woman. However, he falls in love with her as he gets to know her, but she leaves him upon learning about the bet. The youngster’s journey to finding the woman again, and how it influences him forms the story.
