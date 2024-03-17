PICS: Karthi attends Venkatesh Daggubati’s daughter Hayavahini's wedding; actors exchange pleasant handshake

Renowned Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati’s second daughter Hayavahini Daggubati tied the knot with Dr Nishanth on March 15 at Ramanaidu Studios in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. Several prominent celebrities and politicians graced the celebration to bless the newlyweds. Pictures and videos from the events have now surfaced on the internet.

A picture has emerged from the celebrations featuring actor Karthi having some candid moments with Venkatesh Daggubati and his nephew, actor Rana Daggubati.

Karthi attends Venkatesh Daggubati’s daughter's wedding

On March 16, renowned PR VamsiShekar took his social platform X and shared glimpses from the celebrations featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Karthi, and Rana Daggubati. In the picture, Karthi is seen shaking hands while congratulating Venky Mama for the big day while Rana is seen smiling at the back. In the other picture, Karthi and Venkatesh are seen having some candid moments as they laugh joyously.

For the occasion, Karthi was seen wearing a black kurta along with white pants while Venkatesh opted for a cream-colored dhoti kurta along with goggles to maintain his dynamic looks. The engagement ceremony of Hayavahini and Nishanth took place in October 2023 and was attended by many who’s who from the Telugu film industry.

More about Hayavahini Daggubati and Nishanth

Before their wedding ceremony, the Daggubati family also hosted a grand sangeet and mehendi function and a traditional Pellikuthuru function as a part of pre-wedding rituals. The pre-wedding celebration was graced by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his better half Namrata Shirodkar along with their beautiful daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. As per reports, it has been said that the family is planning to host a lavish reception event on Sunday.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s upcoming films

Venkatesh was last seen in an action-thriller titled Saindhav, helmed by Sailesh Kolani. The film centers on the unnamed guy, played by Venkatesh Daggubati, who was formerly involved in unlawful operations. However, he moved on since then and is now a loving father who lives an honest and happy life with his daughter. Unfortunately, Saindhav is dragged back into the underground when his daughter is diagnosed with a life-threatening ailment, and he requires the funds to heal her.

Aside from Venkatesh, the thriller stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his Telugu debut, Andrea Jeremiah, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and many others in significant roles. Venkat Boyanapalli has bankrolled the film under the banner of Niharika Entertainment. Venkatesh Daggubati will next be seen in Netflix's most awaited sequel Rana Naidu alongside Rana Daggubati.

