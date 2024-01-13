Saindhav Twitter Review: Audience shower praise on Venkatesh Daggubati’s action-drama flick

Venkatesh Daggubati is undeniably one of the biggest actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor’s 75th venture as a lead, titled Saindhav, has just been released in theaters today, January 13th. The film features an ensemble cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his Telugu debut, Andrea Jeremiah, Shradha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta and many more in prominent roles.

Ever since the film was announced, it created quite a lot of hype among fans and cinephiles. Saindhav revolves around Venkatesh Daggubati’s eponymous character who has escaped a world of crime, and leads a quiet life with his wife and daughter. However, he is forced to get back into the world of crime when his daughter falls sick, and requires a hefty sum to get it treated.

Fans moved by Saindhav’s action and emotional sequences

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter), to share their experience after watching the film. There seemed to be a general consensus that the emotional sequences in the second half really moved the audience. It further made sense in the scheme of things, and was not action for action’s sake.

One of the biggest curiosities related to the film is that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making his Telugu debut with Saindhav. Earlier, Venkatesh Daggubati had opened up about it and mentioned that he was excited to work with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. Talking about the collboration, the Venky Mama actor said: 'I always wanted to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui after watching him in “Gangs Of Wasseypur.” He is one of the best actors, and I am glad I could work with him in a wonderful film like Saindhav. Nawaz did an outstanding job in the film'. By the looks of it, the audience seem to agree as well.

Additionally, fans praised the action sequences as well, dubbing it as something never seen before in Telugu cinema. The fact that the film ended with the promise of a sequel also played out well with the audience.

More about Saindhav

The makers of Saindhav had released a teaser as well as trailer of the film, both of which helped bring audiences into the world of Saindhav, without giving much details away about the film. The promotional videos promised a gruesome action entertainer, and by the looks of it, it was delivered.

Saindhav has been bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, and Santhosh Narayanan, who recently achieved success for his latest film Jigarthanda DoubleX has composed the music for the film. S Manikandan cranks the film’s camera while Garry BH has been roped in as the editor. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well, apart from Telugu.

