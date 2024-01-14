South Newsmakers this Week: Jr NTR’s Devara teaser, Vijay-Rashmika engagement rumors to Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD release date

Yet another week comes to an end and here we are back with a summary of the biggest newsmakers that hit the headlines over the past week.

Many events transpired this week including Mammootty starrer Brahmayugam getting an intensely scary teaser to Thalapathy Vijay taking an iconic selfie from the sets of The Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) So here are the biggest newsmakers of South this week.

South Newsmakers of this week

Jr NTR starrer Devara teaser

The last week started off with Jr NTR satisfying each and every one of his audience with a massive glimpse into the world of his next film Devara: Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva.

The film’s teaser presented a hard-hitting banger of a background score by Anirudh Ravichander with Jr NTR setting the screen ablaze with his massive screen presence and intense action sequences. Interestingly Jr NTR had dubbed for his own voice in multiple languages of the film including Malayalam which is something most non-regional actors tend to avoid in their films.

Yash birthday mishap

Hitting the headlines on a sad note, three Yash fans who were celebrating the actor’s birthday last week accidentally electrocuted themselves while erecting the cutout of the actor, which also injured an additional three people as well.

Advertisement

After meeting their family members, Yash addressed the media where he said, “Tragic incidents like these make me fear my own birthday. This is not how you show fandom. Please don’t show your love like this. I want to request you all. Don’t hang banners, don’t do bike chases and take dangerous selfies. My intention is for all of my audience and fans to grow in life as I do.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna engagement rumors

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in dating rumors for quite a long time now and without a doubt many fans wish to see them together as well, owing to the chemistry they shared onscreen with films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

According to a news report, it is speculated that Rashmika and Vijay are expected to get engaged this year with an announcement of the same is rumored to arrive in February.

Though it has not been officially confirmed yet many have been suspicious about the relationship between the Animal star and Kushi star, evidently pointing out the same places they were together in each other’s company.

Sankranti/Pongal releases

Sankranti and Pongal arrived this weekend and so did the festivities reach the theaters this year. A clash release of movies was witnessed this week where Dhanush starrer Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan went head-to-head with each other for Pongal release.

Moreover, films like Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu, HanuMan starring Teja Sajja, Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav, and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Naa Saami Ranga all reached the theaters this week.

Nayanthara’s Annapoorani removed from Netflix

Nayanthara starrer Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food was recently removed from the streaming platform of Netflix after a Hindu group launched a complaint against the film allegedly citing that the film had promoted ‘Love Jihad’ through their film and hurt the sentiments of a Hindu community.

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD announcement

Nag Ashwin-directed film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and many more are officially confirmed to be hitting the screens this year on May 9th.

Advertisement

Moreover, the film was widely promoted with its announcement with many cosplay-dressed people carrying the film’s banner in major locations of the country similar to how they appeared at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara’s reaction to father’s performance in Guntur Kaaram is unmissable