EXCLUSIVE: Dino Morea to join drama series Rana Naidu Season 2 as police officer; commences shoot

Dino Morea has impressed the audiences with his work in films like Raaz, Aksar, and more, throughout his career. He has also explored the OTT space with shows like Hostages and The Empire. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor is gearing up to showcase his acting prowess in the second season of the web series Rana Naidu. Dino will reportedly play the role of a police officer and has already commenced shooting for the show.

Dino Morea joins cast of series Rana Naidu Season 2

Pinkvilla brings you an exclusive update about a new and exciting casting addition for the highly anticipated season 2 of the series Rana Naidu. According to a source close to the development, actor Dino Morea has come on board the cast for the second installment of the series, in the role of a cop, and has already begun filming for his part.

The source stated, "The season 2 of Rana Naidu series has cast Dino Morea in an important role in the character of a police officer. Dino has already started shooting for his role."

More about Rana Naidu series

The first season of the action-packed crime drama series revolves around Rana Naidu, who is known as the “fixer of the stars,” as his work is to solve all problems within Bollywood. However, he gets caught up in chaos when his father is released from prison. The ensemble cast features Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in pivotal roles.

Rana Naidu, an official adaptation of the American crime series Ray Donovan, is helmed by directors Karan Anshuman and Suparn Varma. The show was released on March 10, 2023 on the streaming platform Netflix.

About Dino Morea’s work in OTT

Regarding Dino Morea’s work in the OTT space, he was last seen in the 2022 comedy drama series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Prior to that, he also acted in the period drama show The Empire, and the political thriller Tandav. Dino played the role of Ranbir in the Ronit Roy starrer series Hostages and also appeared in Karisma Kapoor’s web debut Mentalhood.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Syed Abdul Rahim’s grandson Fazeel calls Ajay Devgn ‘class actor’; expresses gratitude to Boney Kapoor