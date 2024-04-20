Nivin Pauly’s Malayalee From India releases new promo song called World Malayalee Anthem

Nivin Pauly, who made a recent cameo appearance in Vineeth Sreenivasan's Varshangalkku Shesham, is gearing up to showcase his charm once again in the upcoming movie titled Malayalee From India. The film is scheduled to release on May 1, 2024.

The makers of the film have recently released an exciting and lively promotional song, dubbing it the World Malayalee Anthem. The song showcases a contemplative Nivin Pauly, known for his charisma and quick temper, singing passionately about Malayalee culture.

Check out the promo song World Malayalee Anthem from Nivin Pauly’s Malayalee From India

The new peppy track is composed by Jakes Bejoy who also sang it alongside Akshay Unnikrishnan and Tamil rapper Asal Kolar. The rapper also penned the Tamil lyrics of the song while Sharis Mohammed and Premalu fame Suhail Koya penned the Malayalam lines.

The film, Malayalee From India is expected to be a massive comeback for actor Nivin Pauly after a few of his previous movies could not manage to fully satisfy the audience and the critics.

The comedy film by Jana Gana Mana's Dijo Jose Antony showcases the actor as a full-fledged local character. The plot centers on an unemployed youth causing trouble in his village, who is then forced to leave home and undergo a transformative journey. Alongside the lead actor, the movie features Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar, Manju Pillai, and other prominent actors in pivotal roles.

The movie’s first single called Krishna song was also released last month featuring the trio of lead actors. The track sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan was also a viral hit, especially among the Malayalee audience.

Nivin Pauly’s next

Besides the upcoming Malayalam comedy flick, Nivin Pauly is also set to play a lead role in the Ram directorial Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.

The movie is expected to revolve around the story of an immortal man who searches for his true love in every one of his reincarnations. The film also features actors Anjali and Soori in leading roles.

