Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly reunite after 5 years for 'fun and gripping' film Dear Students; WATCH

Nayanthara, who is unquestionably one of the most well-known performers in the cinema industry today, has shared an update on her next project that will also mark her comeback in the Malayalam industry after Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 2022 thriller comedy Gold.

On the auspicious occasion of Vishu, the superstar took to her social platform Instagram to share the much-awaited news with her fans.

Nayanthara onboards Nivin Pauly starrer, Dear Students

The post was about the collaboration with actor Nivin Pauly for a film titled Dear Students. The caption reads, “Into the fun and gripping world of Dear Students joins, the incredible, ever radiant Nayanthara.” After the post surfaced online, fans took to Nayanthara's comments section and expressed their happiness for her upcoming project. A fan wrote, “Super excited. Welcome back to Mollywood Lady superstar.”

The other one wrote, “Wowww damn excited for this great collaboration once again… Nivin anna is backk.” Dear Students marks Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly's second collaboration after their 2019 romance drama titled Love Action Drama, helmed by Dhyan Sreenivasan.

More about Dear Students

The upcoming action drama is helmed jointly by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. The film has been bankrolled by Nivin Pauly, and Aditya Arun Singh under the banner of Pauly Pictures, and Karma Media and Entertainment. As per reports, the team is soon to commence the shoot schedule.

Nayanthara's upcoming films

Nayanthara last appeared in the 2023 film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, directed by newcomer Nilesh Kirshnaa. Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Karthik Kumar, and many other actors played key roles in the film. The flick was favorably praised when it first came out, but it eventually became a source of controversy.

In addition, the Jawan actress will appear in S Sashikanth's next sports drama film Test. The film also stars R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and many others in key roles. Nayanthara will also rejoin Yogi Babu after six years in influencer Dude Vicky's next comic flick Manangatti: Since 1960. The film also stars Gouri Kishan, Devadarshini Chetan, and many more in supporting roles.