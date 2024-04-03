13 Dulquer Salmaan best movies; from Ustad Hotel to Sita Ramam

The handsome and stylish actor Dulquer Salmaan is definitely more than just a pretty face. The actor has delivered some of the finest and most memorable movies in the past years, ever since his debut in 2012.

The actor, although the son of Megastar Mammootty has always strived to emerge beyond his father’s name by making exceptional cinematic choices. The list of films he has been a part of ranges from languages Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Taking a look into his acting ventures, here are some of Dulquer Salmaan’s best movies to date you can enjoy on OTT.

13 Best movies of Dulquer Salmaan

1. Ustad Hotel (2012)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 19 minutes

Ustad Hotel starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role is a Malayalam language drama flick directed by Anwar Rasheed with Anjali Menon penning the story. The film features the story of Faizal, who against the wishes of his father studies in Switzerland to become a chef.

When his father comes to know about the same, he seizes Faizal’s passport making him unable to take up a chef’s job in the United Kingdom. In retaliation, Faizal runs away from his home and goes to stay with his grandfather, a popular local chef until he can form an alternative plan.

The film features veteran late actor Thilakan in a leading role, along with actors Nithya Menen, Siddique, Mamukkoya, Lena, and many more playing the supporting characters. The film also had Asif Ali and late actor Jishnu in cameo roles.

2. ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi (2013)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 47 minutes

ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi is a Malayalam language black comedy film starring Dulquer Salmaan and Jacob Gregory in leading roles. The film showcases the lives of two individuals of Keralite origins who are living in the United States with their rich families.

Fed up with their spoilt-brat nature, Johns Isaac's (Dulquer Salmaan) father decided to send them off to India in the guise of a vacation, along with canceling their credit cards and only allowing them a monthly allowance of ₹5000 every month, leading them to live life strictly.

The film directed by Martin Prakkat was both a commercial and critical success and also featured actors like Tovino Thomas and Aparna Gopinath in supporting roles. The film was also remade into Telugu in 2019 starring Allu Sirish in the lead role.

3. Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (2013)

Where to watch: Manorama MAX, Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi or NPCB is a Malayalam language road adventure movie starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles. The film revolves around the life of Kasi and Suni who decide to embark on a bike trip from Kerala to Nagaland in search of the former’s girlfriend.

The film also showcases various socio-political aspects of different spaces throughout India, making them experience some of their life-defining moments. The film also features actors like Dhritiman Chatterjee, Surja Bala Hijam, Shaun Romy, Paloma Monappa, and many more in key roles. The film was directed by and co-produced by Sameer Thahir with the screenplay written by Hashir Mohamed. If a bike ride journey calms your nerves, and you enjoy a romantic movie without the usual clichés, then NPCB is most certainly suited for you to watch.

4. Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014)

Where to watch: Zee5 (Tamil), Disney+ Hotstar (Malayalam)

Timeline: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Vaayai Moodi Pesavum is a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual movie starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim in the leading roles. The film follows the story of people in Panimalai hill station who are put under a ban on speaking by the government. The ban comes as a result of a ‘dumb flu’ spreading in the area which spread through people speaking, making everyone interact in just actions.

The satirical rom-com film is a much-watch flick for cinephiles, especially for those who love to experiment with cinema. The latter half of the movie simply doesn’t use any dialogue for the majority of scenes, making actors perform in their most creative manner. The film also has actors Madhoo, Arjunan, Dev Ramnath, and many more in key roles.

5. Bangalore Days (2014)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 52 minutes

Bangalore Days is a Malayalam language film written and directed by Anjali Menon. The film focuses on the life of three cousins, Krishnan, Arjun, and Divya who are dynamically different from one another, and how their life changes from one of the moves from Kerala to Bengaluru after marriage.

The film highlights the complicated intricacies of family relationships and is considered one of the best Malayalam movies made during the New-Gen cinematic movement of Malayalam cinema. The in-depth view of relationships shared by cousins stands firm as the backbone of the film and makes it all the more special to watch as a family.

The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Isha Talwar with Nithya Menen playing a cameo role.

6. O Kadhal Kanmani (2015)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 19 minutes

O Kadhal Kanmani or OK Kanmani is a Tamil language film starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the leading roles. The romantic drama film written and directed by Mani Ratnam features the modern-day romantic relationship of a young couple, who are in a live-in relationship in Mumbai.

The film features the complex ideology of people in urban locales and their ideologies on the values of marriage and relationships. The flick would definitely be an ideal choice for a person to kick back and enjoy with their partners on a date night or just a couple’s night in.

The film also has Prakash Raj, Leela Samson, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Ramya S, and many more in key roles. The film was also remade in Hindi in the name OK Jaanu starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

7. Charlie (2015)

Where to watch: SunNXT

Timeline: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Charlie is a Malayalam language adventure drama film starring Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the leading roles. The film follows the life of Tessa, a graphic designer who runs away from her home, avoiding getting married.

Arriving at a new place, she rents a room whose previous owner has left various art and sketches there. Curious about the characters drawn in them and the person who drew them, Tessa unintentionally falls in love with him and makes her go on a journey to find him.

The film is a much-watched flick for DQ fans, who can see him perform in an unhinged manner and contrary to his usual style. Along with that, the film is also a comfortable hug for people who adore adventures and who are hoping for personal freedom in life.

The movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Aparna Gopinath, Nedumudi Venu, Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalpana, Soubin Shahir, and Neeraj Madhav in key roles. The film also has guest appearances by Tovino Thomas and Nassar.

8. Kammatipaadam (2016)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 57 minutes

Kammatipaadam is a Malayalam language action drama film that focuses on the life of Krishnan who works as a security guard in Mumbai. Everything in his life changes when his childhood friend Ganga calls him for help with the film showcasing the flashbacks of Krishnan and Ganga’s life.

The film’s central plot is focused on Kammatipaadam, a slum locality in Kochi, and how the Dalit community of the place gave up their property to land mafias. The film also showcases the effects of modern urbanization in Kochi metro place and how it changed the course of life for the people in the community. The hard-hitting performances by DQ and Vinayakan are surely going to stay for a while, haunting your thoughts.

The movie is directed by Rajeev Ravi and written by the late P Balachandran also featured an ensemble cast of actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Vinayakan, Shaun Romy, and many more in key roles.

9. Mahanati (2018)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 2 hours and 57 minutes

Mahanati is a Telugu language biographical film starring Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. The film showcases the life of yesteryear actress Savitri, played by Keerthy while Dulquer plays the role of Savitri's husband and actor Gemini Ganesan.

The film follows the highs and lows of Savitri’s life and how she was once the highest-paid actress in cinema due to her decline in later years, as viewed from the perspective of a journalist and a photographer. The film also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in supporting roles.

10. Karwaan (2018)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 1 hour and 54 minutes

Karwaan is a Hindi language road comedy film starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar in the leading roles. The film focuses on Avinash Rajpurohit, an IT professional in Bengaluru.

During a bus trip, Avinash’s father passes away but the body sent to him gets mismatched and his father is shipped off to Kochi. Along with his van driver friend Shaukat, both of them decide to travel to Kochi and come in contact with various problems along the way.

The film not only serves as a road trip flick that one can enjoy on a weekend but also provides some wholehearted and light comedy. The flick’s core dynamic look at the father-son relationship would surely be relatable while the humorous acting of Irrfan Khan would make you miss him more.

11. Varane Avashyamund (2020)

Where to watch: Netflix

Timeline: 2 hours and 25 minutes

Varane Avashyamund is a Malayalam language romantic comedy film starring Suresh Gopi, Dulquer Salmaan, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the leading roles. The film written and directed by Anoop Sathyan, son of veteran Malayalam director Sathyan Anthikad features the story of Neena and Nikki, a mother and daughter who lives in Chennai.

Nikki who hates romantic relationships because her mom got divorced, is trying to find a suitor for herself through a matrimonial portal and is very picky about it. Their lives take a course of change when Neena becomes acquainted with Major Unnikrishnan, a retired Indian Army officer who is afraid of speaking to women and has an anger management issue, while Nikki becomes friends with Bibeesh aka Fraud.

12. Kurup (2021)

Where to watch: Netflix

Timeline: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Kurup is a Malayalam language biographical crime thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role. The film directed by Srinath Rajendran is based on an actual fugitive known as Sukumara Kurup, who is one of the most wanted men in Kerala and has been missing and untraceable since 1984.

The film focuses on the life of Kurup and how he weaved a web of lies in order to make money off fake deaths and identity theft. If you’re someone who prefers to watch a well-executed crime drama, then definitely add this gem of a film to your watchlist.

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bharath, Tovino Thomas, and Anupama Parameswaran in key roles.

13. Sita Ramam (2022)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 2 hours and 43 minutes

Sita Ramam is a Telugu language period romantic movie starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi tells the story of Lieutenant Ram, an army officer stationed in Kashmir who is also an orphan.

After hearing him say he’s an orphan, he starts getting anonymous love letters from an individual called Sita Mahalakshmi which leads Ram to find her and propose his love to her. The film also features actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Sachin Khedekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, and many more in key roles.

Dulquer Salmaan has acted in several films over the years in various languages and the above-mentioned ones are just some of the best Dulquer movies to watch. The actor is currently also working on several movies like Lucky Bhaskar, Kaantha, and so on, possibly making the list of best DQ films go even longer.

