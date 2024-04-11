Varshangalkku Shesham Twitter Review: Pranav Mohanlal film a hit or miss?

After the much-celebrated success of the film Hridayam, the same team once again collaborated together for the film Varshangalkku Shesham. The film which was released today, i.e., April 11, 2024, features Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles.

The film is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan with an ensemble cast of actors including Nivin Pauly playing an extended cameo role. So, let’s check out what the audience has to say about the recent period-comedy flick.

Varshangalkku Shesham Twitter Review:

Judging from the reactions of the netizens, it seems that Varshangalkku Shesham is becoming a major hit on screens. The film is being praised for the performances featured by the leading actors Dhyan and Pranav. The film’s music is also credited to be a soul-touching one with the film being dubbed as the director’s ode to cinema.

Moreover, the film is being highly praised for the cameo role played by Nivin Pauly. The actor is apparently playing the role of a superstar in the film who seems to have made an impact on the viewers with many claiming this to be the comeback of the actor and is in his full entertaining form in the film.

The Premam star has been receiving several criticisms over the years for not having credible performances or hits to his name despite having a huge fan following. However, now it seems that the people are fully satisfied with his role in the film.

Moreover, the film is also being praised for the chemistry and bromance shared between Dhyan and Pranav’s characters. It is being dubbed as another blockbuster film for director Vineeth Sreenivasan, with him once again being able to churn out spectacular magic on the silver screen.

More about Varshangalkku Shesham

Varshangalkku Shesham starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles is a Malayalam language period comedy-drama film, featuring the story of Venu and Murali who leave their hometown to Kodambakkam in Madras (present-day Chennai) in the 1970-80s.

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, YG Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, and many more in key roles.

