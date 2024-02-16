Siddharth and Trisha’s romantic classic Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana to re-release on THIS date

This Valentine’s Day week saw the re-release of some memorable South Indian romantic films, including the likes of Vaaranam Aayiram, Baby, Oy!, and so on. But the fun doesn’t end here for film fans, or should I say for fans of romantic films.

Owing to the resounding response from the audience over the re-release of these films, yet another cult classic romance is set to re-release. Siddharth and Trisha’s iconic love story Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is set to be re-released on the 17th and 18th of February, with Kwitty Entertainments handling the re-release.

About Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is a 2005 Telugu language Romance/Comedy that follows the story of an NRI, Santosh who returns to India from London to attend his cousin’s wedding. There he meets Siri and falls head over heels in love with her. But because Siri is a village girl, his parents oppose his love for her. This doesn’t stop Santosh, who goes in search of his love but has to prove himself worthy in front of Siri’s brother to win over Siri.

The film stars Siddharth and Trisha in the lead roles, with the late Srihari, Sunil, and Archana Shastry essaying key supporting roles in the movie. Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana marks the directorial debut of Prabhu Deva and is said to be inspired by another romantic cult hit, Maine Pyaar Kiya.

The Season of re-releases is back

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, many old films and some relatively new films hit the big screens once again for community viewing. Some of those films included the Malayalam cult film Premam, starring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi, Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s 96, the recent 2023 Telugu superhit Baby, Siddharth’s Oy!, directed by Anand Ranga, and also Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side A and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B, also starring Rukmini Vasanth, Chaitra J, and directed by Hemanth Rao.

Coincidentally, both Siddharth and Trisha have featured in the majority of the re-releases for this Valentine’s Day, with Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana being shared by the two, and Oy! And 96 for Siddharth and Trisha respectively.

With the re-release of Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana around the corner, are you planning on watching the film? Let us know in the comments below.

