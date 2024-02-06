Nivin Pauly starring blockbuster film Action Hero Biju gets an official sequel; Actor says, 'Rolling soon'

One of Nivin Pauly’s most celebrated ventures, Action Hero Biju is all set to have its sequel. Nearly 8 years after its release, the sequel to the film was announced by Nivin Pauly on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Sharing his excitement, he wrote “It’s been 8 years since Action Hero Biju hit the screens. Since then, the love and appreciation for the film has been so heartwarming and welcoming. Today, we’re beyond excited and thrilled to unveil the long-anticipated Part 2 of AHB. Rolling soon…”

Nivin Pauly announces Action Hero Biju sequel

About Nivin Pauly’s Action Hero Biju

Action Hero Biju is a Malayalam language action/comedy that offers a very refreshing take on the usual police procedural template followed in Malayalam cinema, or rather in Indian cinema in general. Action Hero Biju was released in 2016, and was received with an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. The film was praised for its honest and realistic portrayal of police procedures, at a time when police action dramas were reaching saturation.

Nearly 8 years later, Biju is all set to return in the sequel, directed by Abrid Shine, who also directed the first installment of the film. Action Hero Biju 2 also marks the third collaboration between Nivin Pauly and Abrid Shine after Action Hero Biju and Mahaveeryar. Further details about the cast and crew of Action Hero Biju are awaited.

Nivin Pauly on the work front

Nivin Pauly has had a busy couple of years lately with a minimum of two releases a year. In 2023, the actor featured in the movies Thuramukham and Ramachandra Boss and Co, both of which failed to impress the audience.

However, in 2024, Nivin Pauly has a promising lineup of films. The actor will next be seen in the film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, which recently had a great response during its premiere at the Rotterdam Film Festival.

Moreover, Nivin Pauly also has numerous other projects ready in the locker, including Tharam, an action-comedy entertainer as well as Malayali From India directed by Jana Gana Mana director Dijo Jose Anthony. Furthermore, there are many reported yet unconfirmed projects that the actor will feature in this year.

