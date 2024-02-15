Nivin Pauly starrer Thuramukham’s producer arrested in financial fraud; said to have scammed 8.4 Crores

Nivin Pauly’s 2023 period drama film, Thuramukham, helmed by Rajeev Ravi was perhaps one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, the film failed to impress the audience and garnered lukewarm responses at the time of release.

Almost a year since its release, the film finds itself in troubled waters. As per a report by Janam website, one of the film’s producers, Jose Thomas, has been arrested by the District Crime Branch for forging documents and financial fraud of rupees 8 crores and 40 lakhs. The investigation, and further arrest was carried out on the basis of a complaint given by Gilbert, from whom Thomas had secured the fund using forged documents, and failed to repay it.

About the incident

Gilbert, a resident of Coimbatore, raised a complaint that Jose Thomas obtained 8.4 crores from him through fraudulent means, and failed to fulfill the promised repayment. Following the complaint, the District Crime Branch arrested the accused from his residence in Patturaikkal, Thrissur. It is also understood that the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

As per a report by Mathrubhumi, 8.4 crores is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Jose Thomas’ financial scam. It is reported that the producer forged documents, and furnished documents claiming to be an exporter of cardamom, and managed to obtain a total sum of 30 crores as loans from various banks. It is understood that the money was later used for the production of Thuramukham. It is also learnt that the police are in search of four others, who aided the financial scam.

Advertisement

More about Thuramukham

Thuramukham marks the first collaboration between director Rajeev Ravi and Nivin Pauly. Previously, they had worked together in the 2019 film Moothon, in which Rajeev Ravi was the cinematographer.

The film features an ensemble cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Joju George, Darshana Rajendran, Nimisha Sajayan and many more in prominent roles. The film is set in the 1940s and 50s, and revolves around the Kochi port, where the Chaapa system or the casual wage allocation system was in place. The protests, and the consequent riots, as well as the police shooting forms the basis of the story.

The film was written by Gopan Chidambaram, while director Rajeev Ravi also acted as the film’s cinematographer. B Ajithkumar took care of the film’s editing, and K and Shahabaz Aman composed the film’s music.

ALSO READ: Nivin Pauly starring blockbuster film Action Hero Biju gets an official sequel; Actor says, 'Rolling soon'