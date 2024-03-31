Upcoming Malayalam movies: Fahadh’s Aavesham to Prithviraj’s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

In 2024, Malayalam movies have managed to create an impact on viewers and have been making quite the buzz with their content. New Malayalam movies have been a massive hit in both theaters and OTT platforms with many more still yet to release.

Recently, new Malayalam films like Bramayugam, Premalu, Manjummel Boys, and even the latest Aadujeevitham have managed to entertain people. Hopefully with many more films to continue the same momentum, here are some of the most anticipated upcoming Malayalam movies of the year.

Upcoming Malayalam movies

1. Aavesham (April 11)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas

Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role is directed by Jithu Madhavan of Romancham fame. The film, said to be a spin-off from the same universe focuses on Ranga, an infamous local goon in Bengaluru who is hired by some college students to fend off their seniors.

The film is said to be inspired by real-life events and is expected to be a comedy-filled movie. The film also has Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Ashish Vidyarthi playing supporting roles with Sushin Shyam musically crafting the film. The movie is slated to release in theaters on 11th April.

2. Malayalee From India (May 1)

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar, Manju Pillai

Malayalee From India is the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer film directed by Dijo Jose Antony after the latter’s blockbuster film Jana Gana Mana. The film is said to be a comedy film focusing on the life of Aalparambil Gopi, who is an unemployed youth and a troublemaker in his village.

The film is expected to be about the fun journey he has to embark on and how it changes the course of his life. The film also has Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar, and Manju Pillai in key roles with Jakes Bejoy handling the music. The film is set to release in theaters on 1st May 2024.

3. Nadikar (May 3)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Bhavana, Balu Varghese, Dhyan Sreenivasan

Nadikar starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles focuses on the the life of superstar David Padikkal. Even though David is a great actor, there comes a point in time when he has to embrace his own character and understand himself, making the crux of the film.

The film is directed by Jean Paul Lal (Lal Jr) with music being crafted by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair. The film’s official release date is yet to be announced with speculations of releasing on 3rd May this year.

4. Jai Ganesh (April 11)

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, Jomol, Hareesh Peradi, Ashokan

Jai Ganesh is an upcoming Malayalam mystery-thriller film written and directed by Ranjith Sankar. The film focuses on the story of a paraplegic graphic designer, Ganesh Gangadharan who strives to get to the roots of a mystery surrounding him while also battling his specially-abled situation.

The film features Unni Mukundan in the lead role with actors Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, Jomol, Hareesh Peradi, and Ashokan in supporting roles. The film has music by Sankar Sharma slated to hit the theaters on 11th April.

5. Turbo (TBA)

Cast: Mammootty, Raj B Shetty, Sunil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Shabareesh Varma, Alexander Prasanth

Turbo starring Mammootty in the lead role is an upcoming Malayalam action comedy movie starring the megastar. The film is directed by Vysakh who is working with the actor after hits like Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja.

The film is written by filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas with Kannada actor Raj B Shetty and Telugu actor Sunil making their debut in Malayalam cinema. The film has music composed by Justin Varghese and Christo Xavier with the film yet to officially receive its release date.

6. Barroz (TBA)

Cast: Mohanlal, Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, Guru Somasundaram

Barroz is an upcoming Malayalam fantasy film starring Mohanlal in the lead role who also makes his directorial debut with this film. The film is based on the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure written by Jijo Punnoose, which focuses on a 400-year-old spirit treasure guardian who has been protecting Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure until his true descendant comes to seek it.

The film’s musical tracks are composed by music prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram with Mark Kilian crafting the background scores. The film also has Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles with an official release date yet to be finalized, despite having multiple postponements.

7. Varshangalkku Shesham (April 11)

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Varshangalkku Shesham is an upcoming Malayalam film starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Srinivasan in the lead roles which is written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film is a period satirical drama film that features the story of two friends who leave their hometown in Kerala and go to Madras (present-day Chennai) to pursue their dreams of becoming a big thing in cinema during the 1970s-80s.

The film also has Nivin Pauly playing a cameo role along with actors like Vineeth Sreenivasan, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair, and Shaan Rahman (in his acting debut) also playing key roles. The film is musically developed by singer Bombay Jayshri’s son and debutant Amrit Ramnath and is set to release in theaters on 11th April.

8. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (TBA)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Basil Joseph, Yogi Babu

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is the upcoming Malayalam film featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The film is directed by Vipin Das who previously made the film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey starring Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles.

The film is said to be focused on a young man who is set to get married but due to a web of unforeseen bad luck and circumstances, he marries a woman who hates him and has to suffer her wrath over it. The film also has actors like Yogi Babu (in his Malayalam debut), Jagadish, Baiju, Irshad, Rekha, and many more in key roles. The film is yet to give out an official release date but is speculated to arrive in May.

The above-mentioned films are only some of the anticipated films that are set to arrive this year. Many more upcoming films like Bazooka, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Identity, Vilayath Buddha, Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, L2: Empuraan, and many more are speculated to release in 2024.

