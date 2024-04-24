5 Best Malayalam Family Movies 2024: Kaathal-The Core to Jacobinte Swargarajyam

Family movies have always been a go-to for a fun evening for grandparents, parents, and children to sit together. So what better way to spend your precious time together than watching some humorous and path-breaking Malayalam family movies?

So grab your streaming devices and get ready to watch some movies that should definitely be on everyone’s watchlist at least once. Here are the 5 best Malayalam family movies that are available on OTT to watch right now!

5 Best Malayalam Family Movies 2024

1. Kaathal - The Core (2023)

Cast: Mammootty, Jyothika, Sudhi Kozhikode, RS Panickar, Joji John, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni

Timeline: 1 hour and 54 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A heart-touching and emotional family film that is certain to make everyone weep and think is the Mammootty and Jyothika starrer flick Kaathal - The Core. The movie follows the story of a retired bank manager, Mathew Devassy who is set to run in the local elections. Though his life seems to be going smoothly, things take a turn when his wife, Omana files for a divorce petition alleging he is a homosexual man.

The rest of the film focuses on how society reacts to an alleged gay man running for election with him striving to keep his family together. The movie directed by Jeo Baby is a must-watch if you love a well-executed family drama and a love story unlike any before.

2. How Old Are You? (2014)

Cast: Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, Muthumani, Amritha Anil, Kaniha, Vinay Forrt, Siddhartha Basu, Lalu Alex, Kunchan, Kalaranjini

Timeline: 2 hours and 21 minutes

Where to watch: Sun NXT

A path-breaking family drama movie that offers a stellar performance by actress Manju Warrier is the 2014 Rosshan Andrrews film How Old Are You? The movie takes a look into the life of 36-year-old Nirupama Rajeev who lives a stereotypical life of a government employee along with being a homemaker in her middle-class family.

Her husband who works at Akashavaani aspires to migrate to Ireland but his wife can’t join him due to being rejected by international companies. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she is invited by the President of India as a guest. The events that follow after their meeting change Nirupama’s life, making her rethink her ambitions which she had long forgotten.

The movie also offers a great performance by Kunchacko Boban who plays a stereotypical male-dominant husband with the film also marking a comeback for the actress after 15 years. The flick was even remade in Tamil as 36 Vayadhinile starring Jyothika in the lead. If you’re a fan of inspirational family drama that also has a bold female character in the film’s center, then surely add this movie to your watchlist today!

3. Home (2021)

Cast: Indrans, Manju Pillai, Sreenath Bhasi, Naslen, Deepa Thomas, Johny Antony

Timeline: 2 hours and 41 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A National Award-winning and heartwarming film that is praised for its captivating performances and characterization is the 2021 Rojin Thomas directorial film Home. The movie tells the tale of Oliver Twist, a 60-year-old family man who lives with his wife, two sons, and his father who suffers from dementia.

Though he is a doting father, he and his children are unable to form a bond together. In order to become closer to them, he starts using smartphones and technologies despite being challenged over the same. This leads to bigger problems in his life and also in his elder son, Anthony’s life.

The rest of the film focuses on how the father and son rekindle their relationship, reconnecting as a family. The movie also offers an in-depth view into the modern lives of people who are obsessed with social media and the image they have in these virtual spaces, ignoring their real lives. If you love watching a feel-good and light-hearted comedy family movie in Malayalam, then surely try seeing Home today.

4. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (2022)

Cast: Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Anand Manmadhan, Sheethal Zackaria, Manju Pillai

Timeline: 2 hours and 25 minutes

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

A must-watch family drama which is also a black comedy and a satirical view on gender stereotypes is the 2022 Vipin Das movie Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey starring Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The film tells the tale of Jayabharathi, a young girl from a middle-class family who is smart and ambitious in life.

However, due to being the subject of gender stereotyping by her parents and uncle, she is forced to marry Rajesh, a poultry farm owner. Her life takes a rollercoaster ride when she is once again subjected to be the ideal wife who is expected to cater to all of her husband’s wishes and stay obedient. Eventually, all hell breaks loose with Jaya standing up for herself, which leads to more problems in her life to come.

The film is not only a beautifully woven tale of married relationships that exist in India but also tells a satire on the hypocrisy and responsibilities burdened upon women, saying these are ideal values for a happy marriage. The social commentary of the film is bound to feel relatable to many and is an ideal film to laugh and think in silence with your family.

5. Jacobinte Swargarajyam (2016)

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Renji Panicker, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Sreenath Bhasi, Aima Sebastian, Stacen Varghese, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sai Kumar, Ashwin Kumar

Timeline: 2 hours and 25 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A complete Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial film which is a family drama unlike others is the 2016 film Jacobinte Swargarajyam (translates to Jacob’s Kingdom of Heaven). The movie focuses on the tale of Jacob, a successful and wealthy businessman settled in Dubai and lives with his family consisting of his wife and four children.

Though they have beautiful, luxurious, and happy lives, things take a wrong turn when Jacob is betrayed by his business partner and ends up with a huge debt on himself. Unable to stay in the country, Jacob flees leaving behind his eldest son Jerry to take up the responsibility and create money to clear his father’s debt.

For anyone who loves to witness a touching tale of family and how a person exceeds expectations in order to rescue his loved ones, then go ahead and add this blockbuster film to your watchlist.

The films mentioned in the list span across various director’s works but each offers a unique tale of family which is best watched together with them. Many more Malayalam movies like Asif Ali and Biju Menon starrer Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, The Great Indian Kitchen, and many more are also available to watch right now with your family.

