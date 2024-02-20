Squid Game 2, Sweet Home 3 and more: 5 K-drama sequels to look forward to in 2024

Squid game, Gyeongseong Creature, Sweet Home and more K-dramas are expected to return with a sequel in 2024. Squid Game Season 2 has released teasers and stills which gave insights into the recurring cast and new members who would be joining in for the second season. Gyeongseong Creature has also released stills from their upcoming season which gave a glimpse of the present scenario in 2024 which will be the setting for the new season. Here are more details.

Squid Game Season 2

The drama series Squid Game was released in September 2021 and has marked two years since. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game that is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi. Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024. The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG's former member T.O.P and more.

Gyeongseong Creature 2

Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 is set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom. The historical horror tackles between the past where season one left off and the present and will explore the monster created.

Sweet Home Season 3

Sweet Home Season 1 was released in 2020. Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Do Hyun and other amazing actors play the main part in this horror drama. Strange incidents start occurring in the apartment complex where the main character moves in as people start turning into monsters. It's a fight for survival. The second season picked up from when the first season ended. In the latest season, survivors live together in the baseball stadium and try to survive while monsters lurk outside and also within them.

Hellbound Season 2

Released in 2021, Hellbound is a drama based on the webtoon by Yeon Sang Ho and Choi Kyu Seok. The second season will be released this year. It deals with the fantastical elements, superstitions and cults. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed that seems suspicious. Kim Sung Cheol would be replacing Yoo Ah In for season 2. Additionally, Kim Hyun Joo, Yang Ik Joon, Kim Shin Rok and Hong Eui Joon would be taking the lead roles. The latest season will deal with the entanglement of the two sects of the society, Arrowheads and The New Truth.

Pachinko Season 2

Pachinko Season 2 is expected to be released this year. The prequel was released in March 2022. The drama based on the novel by Min Jin Lee tells the story of a Korean immigrant family across four generations and how they survive. Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Min Ho and Jin Ha took the main roles in the first season. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family.

