Lee Jin Wook in talks to lead upcoming romance drama To My Harry with Welcome To Samdalri’s Shin Hye Sun

Lee Jin Wook, known as the Korean heartthrob of romance dramas, is in talks to star in the leading role of the upcoming K-drama To My Harry. Read in details below.

Lee Jin Wook to return to romance with new K-drama To My Harry

According to the Korean media outlet’s latest update on February 20, Lee Jin Wook is supposedly being courted to play the leading role in the upcoming K-drama To My Harry. Though neither he nor his agency has confirmed anything yet, it is being reported that the Sweet Home 2 star is positively considering taking on the role.

About Lee Jin Wook

Lee Jin Wook reportedly earned the title of romance master after his appearance in the 2012 drama I Need Romance 2. Since then, the popular actor has been active in many hit dramas such as The Time We Were Not In Love, Voice, Nine: Nine Time Travels, Welcome To Wedding Hall, and more.

He also gained massive attention for his charming cameo in the 2023 hit K-drama Doona!, starring Bae Suzy, and the 2018 fantasy drama Beauty Inside featuring Seo Hyun Jin in the leading role.

Anticipation runs high with the latest news of Lee Jin Wook possibly taking on the lead role in the new K- drama To My Harry, as it will be his comeback to a romance era after working in action thrillers like Sweet Home and Bulgasal: Immortal Souls.

Meanwhile, Lee Jin Wook already seems to keep busy in 2024 with the highly-anticipated Korean series Squid Game 2. He is also confirmed to appear in the star-studded upcoming series titled Dark Nuns, a remake of the 2015 film The Priests. In the thriller series, He will be joined by The Glory fame Song Hye Kyo and Vincenzo star Jeon Yeo Been.

Shin Hye Sun to take on the female lead in upcoming K-drama To My Harry

Furthermore, expectations burgeon about the upcoming drama To My Harry, as previously it was announced that Shin Hye Sun will appear as the leading lady in the romance drama. Curiosity continues to grow as netizens are speculating about an engaging on-screen chemistry between the popular K-drama duo. On the other hand, Shin Hye Sun was recently seen in the JTBC drama Welcome To Samdalri, along with Ji Chang Wook.

About the new romance drama To My Harry

To My Harry is a rom-com melodrama that tells a tale of the intricate emotions of five men and women who become involved with a woman with a split personality disorder. Han Garam, who is known for the JTBC drama When The Weather Is Nice, is the screenwriter of this upcoming romance drama.

Though the casting hasn't been confirmed for this drama, people can expect to witness a new K-drama couple through To My Harry.

