Our Blues' Shin Min Ah and Squid Game's Park Hae Soo to star in upcoming crime thriller drama? Find out

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Shin Min Ah is offered a role alongside Park Hae Soo in an upcoming K-drama. On August 30, a media agency reported that the two are in talks to join a drama called Evil Destiny. The management Agency of the actors soon responded to the news saying they are currently reviewing the role.

Shin Min Ah and Park Hae Soo are in talks to appear in a thriller drama

On August 30, a Korean media outlet reported that the Our Blues actress and the Squid Game star had been offered roles in a K-drama. The agency of the two stars confirmed that it was true, they both have been offered the position. AM Entertainment responded regarding Shin Min Ah's appearance in the drama saying, "She has been offered a role in this project and is positively reviewing it". Meanwhile, Park Hae Soo's agency BH Entertainment also replied, "Park Hae Soo has received an offer to appear in Bad Relationship, and he is currently reviewing it positively". Fans expressed their curiosity to see how this pair would turn out to be on screen if they agreed to star in this drama together.

About Evil Destiny

The drama is adapted from a webtoon of Evil Destiny or Bad Relationship written by author Hwang Jun Ho. It is a crime thriller drama about two psychopaths getting entangled with each other. This is an intriguing plot line where one would experience the murderer vs. murderer trope, where both were driven by their childhood traumatic experience leading them to take people's lives with no remorse. One of the most used lines in the story is, "On the days when I have this dream, I feel like killing people more than usual." The focus is given to Shin Min Ah's role as the female lead is a meticulous criminal who does not leave any trace after committing crimes. With a smooth appearance, she earns favors and kills people leaving no corpse behind. This intriguing plot line has induced fans' anticipation of how Shin Min Ah and Park Hae Soo would adapt to their characters if they confirm their participation in this upcoming drama together.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Delightfully Deceitful actor Kim Dong Wook to marry non-celebrity girlfriend this year; Full statement inside