T-ara's former member Areum gains consciousness after hospitalization; updates on health

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to attempted suicide and domestic violence

Lee Areum was hospitalized on the dawn of March 27 for alleged attempted suicide. Earlier in December she had announced a divorce from her ex-husband and also revealed her plans of marriage with her current boyfriend. Recently, she had also shared her experience of abuse by her husband and also revealed pictures of her wounds.

Lee Areum gains conciousness

On March 28, Lee Areum took to YouTube and left a comment on Lee Jin Ho's video. The video claimed that Areum and her boyfriend asked for money from her followers. She commented, 'I started with the lawsuit about child abuse. This is the first thing I get to see since I regained consciousness. I will take legal action for spreading false information.'

Lee Areum's case till now

In 2019, Lee Areum and a businessman tied the knot and later they gave birth to two kids. A week ago, in March, the former idol shared her experience with assault by her former husband on her Instagram. She expresses how her ex-husband abused her and her children. She also shared pictures of her wounds. Recounting an incident from 2021, she stated that the dress that she was wearing was torn, and she had bruises all over her body and her nose bone was also crooked.

On March 27, Lee Areum was hospitalized because of and the reason is reported to be attempted suicide. Her boyfriend updated her about her current situation and shared it on his Instagram story. He mentioned that she was still unconscious and asked people to refrain from contacting him with weird requests and unnecessarily.

The former idol gained consciousness and shared updates through YouTube comments.

Disclaimer: If you know someone experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or grappling with a serious mental illness, it's crucial to seek help promptly. Reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health professional, or NGO for immediate assistance. Numerous helplines are available for support in these situations.

Similarly, if you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please don't hesitate to seek help. Contact your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or confide in someone trustworthy. There are numerous helplines dedicated to providing support and assistance in such circumstances.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Know about former T-ara member Lee Areum's ongoing sexual assault case