Know about former T-ara member Lee Areum's ongoing sexual assault case

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to attempted suicide and domestic violence

Lee Areum is a former K-pop idol who was a part of the popular K-pop group T-ara. On the dawn of March 27, it was reported that the idol-turned-actor has been hospitalized after a suspected suicide attempt. Earlier, she had shared her experience with abuse by her husband and had shared pictures of injuries too. Know the full story here. In December, she was confirmed to be starring in the upcoming film Believer 2. In August 2014, she terminated her contract with her pervious agency and departed from the group. She had announced her divorce and plans of remarriage earlier in December 2023, through her Instagram post.

Lee Areum confirms divorce in December

On December 10, Lee Areum confirmed that she has filed for divorce and plans to remarry her partner as soon as the process is over. As she linked her partner's Instagram account on her post, many flocked to see the account. His profile referred to him as a scriptwriter. His post also mentioned the 'Second feature film ‘Believer 2' which led to speculations around the two.

Lee Areum announes divorce and plans of second marriage

On December 10, T-ara's ex-member Lee Areum took to Instagram and shared about her ongoing divorce from her ex-husband. In 2019, she had tied the knot with a businessman and they had given birth to two children. Lee Areum shared that she found someone who is precious to her and that the person has been there for her through thick and thin even though he knew that it could potentially hurt him. She revealed that she joked around with rude words till the very end, but she thinks it’s time to stop and wants to stand with a clear conscience. Further, she explained that she gave birth to her second child alone and that had been struggling for a long time thinking about her children, but now she plans to live while enjoying her life. Lee Areum clarified that they will be officially registering their marriage as soon as the lawsuit is over.

Lee Areum's ongoing assault case

In 2019, Lee Areum and a businessman tied the knot and later they gave birth to two kids. A week ago, in March, the former idol shared her experience with assault by her former husband on her Instagram. She expresses how her ex-husband abused her and her children. She also shared pictures of her wounds. Recounting an incident from 2021, she stated that the dress that she was wearing was torn, and she had bruises all over her body and her nose bone was also crooked.

Lee Areum's reported attempted suicide

On March 27, Lee Areum was hospitalized because of and the reason is reported to be attempted suicide. Her boyfriend updated her about her current situation and shared it on his Instagram story. He mentioned that she is still unconscious and asked people to refrain from contacting him with weird requests and unnecessarily. He also thanked the fans for their encouragement and for reaching out.

Disclaimer: If you know someone experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or grappling with a serious mental illness, it's crucial to seek help promptly. Reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health professional, or NGO for immediate assistance. Numerous helplines are available for support in these situations.

Similarly, if you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please don't hesitate to seek help. Contact your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or confide in someone trustworthy. There are numerous helplines dedicated to providing support and assistance in such circumstances.