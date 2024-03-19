The Escape Of The Seven: Resurrection poster: Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon prepare for battle against Uhm Ki Joon

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection is a much-awaited mystery thriller which picks up from where the first season ended. It stars Hwang Jung Eum, Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Jo Yoon Hee, Jo Jae Yoon, Yoon Tae Young, Lee Jung Shin and Yoon Jong Hoon. The seven characters who were linked to the murder case will be gearing up for revenge in the second season. The drama is set to release on March 23.

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection poster starring Hwang Jung Eum, Uhm Ki Joon and more

On March 19, SBS released the poster of their upcoming series The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection. The poster features Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Yoo Bi, Yoon Jong Hoon, Jo Yoon Hee, Jo Jae Yoon and Shin Eun Kyung who stand together facing their backs to Uhm Ki Joon. The caption reads, 'Reborn from the lies'. Here is a look at the latest poster.

More about The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection is the second season of The Escape of the Seven: War for Survival. A little girl goes missing and seven evil people are the suspects. The more they try to protect themselves, the more entangled they get in the case.

The drama is set to premiere on March 23 at 10 pm KST which is 6:30 pm IST. New episodes will air every Friday and Saturday.

The thriller is directed by Joo Dong Min who is also known for hits like the Penthouse series, The Last Empress, Return and more. Kim Soon Ok who also worked together on Penthouse and The Last Empress has written the script. She also wrote for Band of Sisters, Temptation of Wife, and more.

Season 2 will focus on the comeback of the characters who got involved with the murder case and they will counterattack the main villain and the new evil forces who joined him.

